Union Minister Ajay Mishra Is A Damocles Sword Hanging Over Narendra Modi

By: Sushil Kutty

Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’-India’s ‘Most Wanted’ hiding in plain sight! They take his name and they talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motives. Which other man in India gets this distinction? Why is PM Modi reluctant to sack him from the Council of Ministers? What kind of hold does ‘Teni’ have on Modi? It isn’t that Ajay Mishra Teni is Modi’s common law son-in-law-‘Damaad’?

And, yeah, what sort of sinister hold on Modi, not on Amit Shah, who is Teni’s senior in the Home Ministry, but Teni’s junior in running Modi into the ground. Is Ajay Mishra Teni to blame for his son’s alleged murderous run which claimed five deaths under the four wheels of a Thar jeep? See, they even got the killer vehicle’s moniker right-Thar!

What is more, the death-dealing Thar’s registration is in Ajay Mishra’s name! Now, what kind of idiot kills with the weapon issued in his name? And then they say the Brahmin is innately intelligent, with more grey cells in the cranium than hot air in a balloon the size of Ashish Mishra’s head?

The dark deed done, which son of an idiot goes into hiding and refuses to surface till the police post “Wanted”-or India’s equivalent for “Bolo”, the all-points bulletin-at Teni’s Lakhimpur-Kheri mansion? Only the densest of the nation’s dumbest will do it.

But they say even the best of criminal minds leave behind clues. In Teni’s case, it is his son Ashish Mishra and his dirty dozen, all 13 of them who are in judicial custody. The 13 “conspired to kill”, says the SIT, set up on the orders of the Supreme Court. But it seems like the apex court lacks the power to order “prime suspect” Ajay Mishra Teni’s arrest.

The only people who get thrown under the bus are the nation’s poor. The Supreme Court, if you look at it, innately discriminates and if there are folks who consider the top court incapable of being fair and square, then they aren’t too far wrong. Why is Teni allowed to have a free run despite all five fingers pointing at him?

Last heard Ajay Mishra Teni, MoS Home, was to be Chief Guest at the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 58th anniversary parade. Teni’s VVIP status has not taken a hit despite the choicest cuss words he hurled at a journalist who asked one too many questions of ‘Teni’ and got pinned to the wall like a fly in the ointment.

Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ is one fine fellow who when he is in the mood blurts out his murderous credentials, which then begs the question, why is Modi reluctant to throw Teni under the bus? The hell, Modi is ‘Prime Minister of India’, not some ornery bloke who strayed into view, like the vagabond in the buff!

There are now people-the Aama Admi, Laxman’s common man-wondering if Teni knows Modi’s best known dark secret and Modi is afraid than a reindeer caught in the glaring headlights of the Thar. Nobody wants to be ‘road kill’, not even the five who got mowed down under the Thar in Lakhimpur-Kheri.

The three others killed, who got beaten to death, and their lives do not count. They were at the wrong place at the wrong time-nameless, ageless and useless to no one in particular. Even the BJP, the party they belonged to, wanted to have anything to do with them. The world’s largest political party is a joke!

Modi should drop everything-most of all the expressway binge-and serve notice to Ajay Mishra ‘Teni.’ Like they say, Caesar’s wife should be beyond suspicion. Right now, there is a thick slab of suspicion sitting on Modi’s grey head! So, what is it that keeps Modi from kicking Teni in the butt and straight out of his Council of Ministers?

Some say, it is Modi’s arrogance in full flow. Others say Modi will not sack anybody on the eve of important elections. Three, the BJP and Modi do not want to give the Opposition a rant to keep haranguing the ruling party with. Let’s admit not just Ajay Mishra Teni, but also Modi who is on a very sticky wicket. The day will come when Teni will be like the pup that got thrown under Modi’s car-like the puppy in Modi’s 2014 story.

There is talk that Ajay Mishra Teni will eventually get his comeuppance-if not now, and then whenever Modi thinks it’s the right time. Modi’s senseless cult-followers are blind as a bat when it comes to following Modi. They believe Modi is doing the right thing. But for Modi’s restraint, they would commit mass suicide at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi if it comes to that.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has vowed to get the “criminal” behind bars even if it takes a decade. The farmers got outsmarted. They should have understood that at the end of the day, it was Modi’s inaction against ‘Teni’ that mattered more after Lakhimpur-Kheri. More than even the repeal of the three farm laws. If Ajay Mishra Teni survives till after the UP elections and BJP posts a win in Uttar Pradesh, Modi would have pulled off a miracle. (IPA Service)