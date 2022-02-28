Untold Love Story of Indian Bulbul

Remembrance: Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar

By: Prof. Shyam Sunder Bhatia

Even though the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar remained unmarried throughout her life, but truth be told, even she was not spared by the magic of love. Being herself a ‘Queen’, she lost her heart to a legit Prince Charming in real life. Alas! their love couldn’t fructify because the King had given strict instructions to the prince that no common lady will become the queen of their kingdom. The obedient prince, Raj Singh Dungarpur, out of his affection for his father, also kept the king’s word. Neither did he tie the wedding knot with anyone else nor did Lata Ji. However, their relationship was bounded with ultimate respect, honour and sanctity till the end. It was only because of the love between these two, Raj lovingly called Lata Ji, who was six years elder to him, as “Mitthoo”. Although, Lata ji couldn’t become the Queen of Dungarpur but she ruled the hearts of everyone for decades by her soulful voice.

Who was Raj Singh Dungarpur?

Despite the fact that honey-voiced Lata ji didn’t have direct connection with Rajasthan but she had a special place in her heart for the kingdom of Dungarpur. This relationship was of friendship, wrapped in eternal love. On 19th December 1935, the kingdom of Dungarpur was blessed with the prince Raj Singh. He was the younger son of the King Laxman Singh. The prince was very fond of cricket. He started early from the tender age of 16 years. During 1955-1971, he played 86 first class matches. He was closely associated with BCCI for 20 odd years. He was also a member of Rajasthan Ranji Team since 1955. Raj Singh visited Mumbai to pursue Law in 1959. One fine day, he met Lata Ji’s brother Hridayanath Mangeshkar during a cricket match and soon both became fast friends. He often accompanied Hridayanath to their home. It was then only when the royal prince fell head over heels on seeing the melodious queen Lata Ji. Due to her busy schedule for recordings, they met occasionally. Raj used to listen to her mellifluous songs whenever he missed her.

Their mutual love for Cricket

They say the love is timeless, even these love birds didn’t realise when they fell for each other. Raj was a huge fan of Lata Ji’s symphonic voice. He always used to keep a tape recorder in his pocket and kept listening to her songs. Lata Ji’s love for cricket is not hidden from anyone. Often, she used to visit the stadium to see her beloved playing. They were dearly fond of each other’s company. So much that they wished to marry each other. The prince spared no effort in convincing his father to let him marry Lata Ji but the king was adamant. Sadly, Raj bowed down to his father’s wishes. Despite not getting married, they used to support each other in various ways. They often contributed to several charities together.

Her affinity with Dungarpur

As the close-one of the royal family of Dungarpur, Rajesh Jain reminisces, on the special occasion of 75th Birthday of Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, “I was with Prince Raj Singh Dungarpur in his Mumbai residence. I advised the prince to pay a visit to Lata Ji and wish her. Instead, the prince sent me with a bouquet on his behalf. When I reached her bungalow at 7 in the morning, a huge crowd of VIPs had already gathered to wish her and get a glimpse of her. Seeing the crowd, I was doubtful whether I would be able to meet her and present her the bouquet. But fortunately, due to Lata Ji’s nobility, a messenger was sent and asked “Who’s Rajesh Jain from Dungarpur?” I immediately replied “It’s me” and I was taken in. I finally met Lata Ji, presented her with the bouquet and wished her on behalf of all Dungarpur. She signed a cheque of Rs. 25 lakh and asked me to give it to Collector of Dungarpur for the improvement of health infrastructure in Dungarpur. A building “Lata Mangeshkar Bhawan” still stands today there, named after her. At present, an ART Centre is running in that building for AIDS patients. (The author is a Senior Journalist and Research Scholar and can be reached at [email protected])