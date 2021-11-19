Vocal for Local has got another meaning too!

By: Narvijay Yadav

Anything is possible in politics, whether its reservation or something else. One state in India took a totally different meaning of Vocal for Local. A notification has been issued by the Haryana Government that private sector employers in the state will have to recruit 75 percent of their staff locally. The new rule will come into force from January 15, 2022. The state government has put this restriction for jobs in the private sector with a gross salary of up to Rs 30,000. Earlier this limit was kept for posts with a gross salary up to Rs 50,000. Later, bowing to the pressure from private sector industries, the government reduced the gross salary limit to Rs 30,000. However, upcoming IT units and startups will be exempted for two years from hiring local candidates. All the employers will be required to upload the related data on the state labour department website.

The Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 was passed by the state assembly in March this year. The Act will apply to private sector companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms having ten or more employees. It means the outside candidates looking for jobs in Gurugram or Faridabad will have to return empty handed, because the selection will be made only from the applicants from Haryana. It will be difficult for companies also because they will not be able to hire qualified employees even if they deserve. The recruitment will be restricted to the locals only, whether they fit the bill or not. It is also against the right to work anywhere in the country provided by the Constitution of India.

IT jobs in demand: There is a huge shortage of skilled youth in the field of Information Technology (IT) these days. The demand for IT professionals is growing due to the increasing use of digital technology in most of the spheres of life. More and more employment opportunities are emerging in the technology, health, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors. In technology, IT jobs are much in demand. The way the demand for capable professionals remains in the IT sector, companies are not able to find qualified candidates. Since the employees are short in supply, the IT companies are making every effort to keep their valuable workers with them. Companies do not want their existing employees to migrate elsewhere in the greed of higher salaries; hence they are increasing the pay packets.

In the last six months, there has been a rapid increase in the recruitment process in information technology companies. Four top IT companies of the country recruited more than 48,000 new employees in April-June, 2021. During the second quarter, i.e. July-September, the number of new appointments increased to about 54,000. Overall, more than one lakh youth got jobs in IT companies in the last six months. The companies intend to create about the same number of new jobs in the next six months.

NV Mantra: Technology education has immense power to provide good jobs, while general subjects do not have that magical pull. Hence, it is wise to adapt quickly and evolve in this fast changing time.