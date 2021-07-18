Water – the precious gift of life!

By: Nripendra Abhishek

“The earth, the air, the land, and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So, we have to hand over the same to them, at least as it was handed over to us.” – These lines of Gandhi emphasize the importance of water. As we all know, no one can live without water and this is the first need of any living being. One should understand the importance of water in life. Earth is the only known planet in this universe that has both water and life. We have to take care of this gift and always try to preserve it like a responsible person.

Water is of utmost importance from the very beginning of life. History stands proof that all major civilizations developed near rivers. Rivers play an important role in the development of major cities as transportation through rivers is very easy. Scientists, today are talking about life on Mars because of the discovery of frozen water particles and moisture in the air. We are lucky to be on Earth that possesses plenty of water. But off late, owing to our own errors, the world is faced with a freshwater crisis back on earth. The increasing pollution and lack of water storage are the main reasons for this.

Every year lakhs of people, mostly children, die from diseases caused by inadequate water supply, sanitation, and hygiene. It is estimated that by 2050 one-fourth of the world’s population will probably live, in countries with severe and frequent water shortages. Since 1990, 2.5 billion people have had access to better drinking water, but 663 million people are still deprived of it. Between 1990 and 2015, the proportion of the world’s population using an improved source of drinking water increased from 76 percent to 91 percent, yet about 1000 children die every day from diarrheal diseases associated with water and sanitation. While these diseases are easily transmitted, they can also be avoided with ease and caution.

According to the NWC, the annual rainfall in India is 3880 billion cubic meters, while only 720 billion cubic meters is used. The rest of the water goes into the oceans and rivers. The demand for water supply in India is 843 BCM which will increase to 1180 BCM by 2050. In such a situation, if India pays attention to water conservation, then it can be saved from the water problem. The NITI Aayog report said that 75% of the households in India are yet to be connected to the pipeline. Not only this, India’s rank in water quality is 122nd out of 122 countries, which shows the problem of water management in India. Not only this, 4% of the world’s drinking water is available in India, due to which India is included in the top 10 countries of the world in water growth. India is an agricultural country, in such a situation 79% of water is used only in agriculture. For this, there is a need to manage water in such a way that more can be produced with less water. For this technology can be used.

If anything has caused the most damage to the water source of our earth, then it is increasing water pollution. Due to increasing population, rapid industrialization, and continuous increase in unplanned urbanization. Due to the rising pollution levels associated with rapid development, the rivers have been turning to garbage pits and gradually drying up. Most of the river water in cities today is not at all potable unless treated properly. The government has made some efforts to prevent pollution in the rivers but it is not showing any special effect. Sewers were installed, zero discharge was maintained in the industries, yet after various attempts, the filth remains in the Ganges. In 2017, the NRCP had also said that even after various efforts, Ganga has become negligibly clean.

According to CPCB data, where Ganga was clean only at 1 point in 36 before the lockdown, cleanliness was seen at 27 points out of 36 during the lockdown. That is, it is clear that the main cause of filth in rivers is the waste from industries. This is where work needs to be done. For this, we can learn from the Rhine River in Germany. For this, technology should be used and the officers will have to be transparent and accountable to make it acidic. The overall proportion of households with access to better water sources in India increased from 68% in 1992-93 to 90.6% in 2011-12. Yet in 2012, 59% of rural households and 8% of urban households did not have access to better sanitation facilities. About 600 million people in India defecate in the open which is the highest in the world. Improving sanitation is a major priority of the government and in this direction, it has initiated several major programs including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, National Rural Drinking Water Program, and Namami Gange Program for Ganga Rejuvenation.

The Water Aid India 2018 study shows that around 57.8 lakh toilets built in rural areas were designed incorrectly. These toilets had only one pit or their safety tank design was wrong. According to data collected by the Center for Science and Environment in 2018, about 4077 tonnes of defecation are being dumped in the open near homes. The study was conducted in areas without sewer lines, connected to toilets in these areas. Not only this, the sewage sludge deposited in the septic tank or pit was being used by farmers as manure in their fields without being treated or being dumped in the environment. As a result, it posed a threat to the health of the people around.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 aims to provide universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030. In addition, by 2030, greatly promote the economic use of water in all regions and ensure sustainable extraction and supply of freshwater to end water scarcity and significantly reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity by 2030. To expand the scope of international cooperation and capacity building to developing countries in activities and programs related to water and sanitation, including water harvesting, water salinity, water economy, wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse technologies. Achieving the appropriate target in the Corona era has become a big challenge.

The Center for Science and Environment (CSE) has given some suggestions for safe sanitation and a secure future. This would involve providing sanitation facilities at more and more toilet sites and promoting the treatment of sewage and reuse of fecal waste. Financial investment and adequate funds will have to be ensured for sewage management. Treatment of sewerage will have to be ensured using cheap and centralized technology at the local level. Re-use treated waste from the sewerage treatment plant or directly into the river. Treated waste should not be dumped in the same open drain carrying untreated sewage. It is essential to avoid this. Treated waste from STP should be reused in orchards, lakes, or industries. STP should be constructed only when there is a plan to re-use the treated water from it. It is also necessary to ensure that sewage from open drains in the heart of the city is treated with bioremediation technology.

When it comes to rivers, the environmental flow should be made mandatory in all parts of a river. Water conservation technology should be made cheaper and recharge zones should be conserved. Strict rules should be implemented to take action against industrial units polluting rivers and pollution control techniques should be encouraged. Water management is essential for the bright future of a big country like India. In a country where 78% of water is used in agriculture, we need to do water management in agriculture. For this, we have to pay attention to drip irrigation first. With the help of this technique, fertilizers are also given along with water. With its help, fertilizers are also directly transported to the root zone of the plants. Families can also use a drip system so that by keeping the pump at a slight height, water can be supplied directly to the plants through pipes. It is also being used in Karnataka, which has shown positive effects. Savings are being made in Punjab by running the campaign “Save water, earn money”. In some places, direct cultivation of paddy is being done, which is avoiding wastage of water due to planting seeds in two places.

Water is a limitless natural resource on earth that is created by recycling. But fresh and potable water is our prime need which should be saved for our healthy life. Without the effort to save water, life on earth will not be possible. Only the man who has come out of the scorching sun of the desert can tell the real value of water!