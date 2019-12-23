What Assam Thinks Today India Thinks Tomorrow

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

‘No oxygen or blood in hospital, no money in ATM, no sabji market open, no internet or no electricity for charging even mobile, no vehicles on the road except that of the para-military forces and police on the curfew silenced roads…’ my friend Prof. Prapancha from Lakhimpur, Assam texted me in a helpless tone. Assam is now like second Kashmir and it seems all the hell is let loose and all the devils are busy in Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh nay Assam. But it is the tyranny of the majority BJP which at midnight unleashed hellish fears on the mind of the Indians in general that their motherland is in existential crisis. The Citizenship Amendment Act celebrates select humanitarianism and is nothing but a dastardly blow administered to the Articles 14 and 15 of the sacred Indian Constitution, and never before in the name of religion such steps has ever been taken to desecrate the Constitution. India, especially Assam and in a larger sense the whole of North East, is on fire and six more states have already registered their vehement opposition to the CAA.

Millions have spilled onto the streets in protest against the legislation that would guarantee citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries taking refuge in the pretext of religious persecution.

Sentiments have run high as never before, and protesters furiously defied the curfew in Guwahati, the state capital, burning tyres before police dispersed them. They later regrouped and lit bonfires and blocked streets, leading to clashes with police who fired at them. Soldiers drove and marched through the streets to reinforce police in violence-hit districts. Train and air services were disrupted, leaving people stranded at rail stations and airports for days.

Modiji described the event of passing the CAB as a new rise of Golden Sun. It is not so bad that the Modi government’s select humanitarianism for introducing CAB has brought the cat out of the bag. Suddenly why Modiji was so generous to the North East or why the huge financial help for Assam for legitimatising Hinduism in the North East, why even Bhupen Hazarika was honoured with Bharat Ratna after years of neglect – all these now come clear as the morning light. Ironically has Modiji copied Vivekananda’s Chicago speech style in his tweet, which is an attempt to appease the Assamese ‘brothers and sisters’ that their culture and heritage will be protected – this only after snapping internet connection in Assam. That Amit Shah, the BJP president assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will not be affected, will make even the dullest horse laugh its loudest as he hardly understands what a blow it was to pass the CAB in such a haste before the next Assembly Election. He was purposive and the game plan was made since long ago for Hinduisation of Assam by inviting Hindus to come to India from Bangladesh. Assam protested against this kind of temptation to their citizens and unfortunately this is done at the cost of separate identity of the Assamese people. Unfortunately Amit Shah has displayed utter ignorance of the movements and struggle of Assamese people for three decades since 1980 to 2010.

CAA guarantees citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other religious minorities from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who immigrated to the country illegally.

From CAB to CAA, the North East Students’ Organization, have been opposing it tooth and nail, out of a genuine concern that more migrants will shift to the border region and dilute the culture and political sway of indigenous tribal people. It is an open secret that already North-East states are hit by large scale illegal influx from Bangladesh and now the government is trying to provide citizenship to a whole lot of migrant Hindus and others. It is ridiculous for a secular socialist republic like India to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The bill was first introduced by the Modi government in Parliament earlier this year, but stalled in the upper house because of wide-scale protests in the northeast. The CAA makes illegal migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians – who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 from Afganistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship. It also seeks to relax the requirement of residence in India for citizenship by naturalization from 11 years to 5 years for these migrants.

On Dec 11, the Modi government passed the divisive Citizenship Bill which according to The New York Times will bring ‘a religiously polarizing measure’ leaders of the Muslim community. TNY termed the CAB ‘blatant discrimination’. Washington Post expressed concerns that ‘India a country founded on secular ideals is becoming a Hindu state that treats Muslims as second class citizens. It is true that the bill will bring huge changes to India’s 64 year old citizenship law. The CAB will negate the constitutional legislative and administrative safeguards to preserve, protect and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people as enumerated in the Assam Accord. Even the fear that the demographic pattern of Assam will be changed cannot be ignored. As states in India have been constituted on the basis of language and not religion, the existence of Assam will be threatened. It is clear that the existential struggle for Assam has started again because of the threat of subjugation by the Bangladeshi foreigners. In fact such laws passed by India are a kind of unwanted hegemonic interference into the demography of neighbouring countries. India which is pitched on becoming a super power should not indulge in this kind of narrow communalism and parochial planning in the name of humanitarianism. It cannot exclude Myanmar and Sri Lanka if humanitarianism is the real motive behind the CAA. Assam Government gave a list of 855 martyrs and the struggle for Assamese identity came to an end officially with the signing of the Assam Accord between the leaders of Assam Movement and the Government of India on August 15, 1985. The CAB makes NRC a big joke as the illegal migrants will be given now citizenship status. Never before Assam was so much betrayed as now is by the BJP government of the state in collusion with their counterpart in the Centre. Assam is burning and like Nero, Amit Shah fiddles with Modiji who is busy with his launch trip on the Ganga. What Assam is facing today, West Bengal, Punjab or Kerala will face tomorrow. West Bengal will face the NRC tyranny of the Centre and later the consequences of the CAB. So the golden Sunrise of Modiji will nowhere give light. It ushers in nightmarish darkness for the secular socialist republic that Indian constitution guarantees in the Preamble to the Constitution. The egotistic and Communal Central government and the spineless Assam government with turncoat people as ministers will surely get their due reward in days ahead. Some people can be fooled all the time, all people some time, but never all people for all time. Pride goeth before fall. The secular India of which Tagore and Vivekananda dreamt of will roar loud and louder in days to come. One swallow cannot make a summer.

(The writer is International Visiting Professor Fairleigh Dickinson University New Jersey)