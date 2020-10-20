What do you feed your mind?

By: Dimple Sarma

Every morning after we wake up, we start our day with yoga or exercise to keep our body active during daytime. Then followed by some healthy breakfast for a healthy life. Yes, we are so stressed out in this growing age accompanied the global pandemic. But are we feeding right to our mind? You may be a little bit of confuse that how to feed our mind? The way we are feeding right to our health, the way we are taking care of it, in the same way we should feed our mind with right thought so that it can grow right thought. The only thing our mind is producing every time is thoughts and ideas. So, it’s very important to note that what we are feeding to our mind. If you started thinking and believing in something it started acting according to that. If you think good, it will act good. Even the law of attraction states that what we want, what we think is the reflection of our mind. Everything in our surrounding and outer world is just the reflection of our thoughts. So, let’s see how we can grow our mind in right direction with right feeding.

Start your day with one positive thought

We all have problems in life, we all are dealing with ups and downs still somewhere or the other we are grateful to life and that’s the main thing. After waking up think one good thing about your life or think of a good thought you want to work on that. If you concentrate on doing something good, your mind will definitely try to achieve that.

Keep mental diet simple

We exercise; we maintain strict diet for our body. Same way our mind too craves for right diet. Think about well-being for own and others prosperity. Anything negative towards others will drag you into complex situation. So, keep your mental diet simple such as right and positive thought. Never let any bad thoughts turn your mind into a negative day. Start well, feed well, do best for the rest of the day. Thoughts are very powerful food for our mind. What we feed; it will deliver the same thoughts. Like junk foods avoid “junk thoughts”. Be focussed.

Overcome your problems

We all have bad days, bad chapters but that’s not the end of the story. Be mentally strong enough to accept things and let things go. It’s better to let it go other than being stuck in the middle of nowhere. The more you hold your problems and think about it, you will find yourself in that never-ending circle of problems. So, let your mind be filled with positive thoughts, the things you are proud of yourself, every small thing you have accomplished and be grateful for what little you have. For every loss you have gained something in some other way.

Make small but faithful friend circle

One faithful friend is better than hundred unfaithful friends. Keep your circle small and simpler so that whatever you want to share with them it is safe with them. If you share your feelings to more people there is a possibility to get hurt as not everyone will understand your words. It’s up to you whom you will trust. Is a blessing for life to have a good friend.

Talk to someone u can trust

Often we get upset over our failures, little things that we can’t accomplish, break ups, job loss etc. Many times, we thought of hurting ourselves to get rid of these problems. But it’s your mind which you need to control in those tough hours. Talk to someone about your problems whom you can trust and they won’t judge you for anything. Talking to someone you feel secure with can relax your mind and up to some extent you will have some solutions for your problems. Don’t let a bad chapter break you. Your mind is a very powerful thing. Believe in yourself, stay calm and start living a positive life. Problems are part of life and it will come to show your inner strengths.

Be with those who want to uplift u

We all have two kinds of known circles around us. One, who always criticizes no matter what we do and the other who wants to uplift you by correcting your flaws. They want to uplift you irrespective your mistakes. They are the best kind of people for your life and for your mental health. Choose your circle wisely.

Remember, good things, good vibes and positivity are like magnets in our life. Whatever our mind thinks our surrounding also responds to that accordingly. Overthinking and expectation are the root cause of disappointment and depression. Train your mind to be better than yesterday. Invest your thinking to upgrade yourself rather than investing your energy in someone else. Be a better person than yesterday. It’s only you who can change your life not others. We all have bad days bad chapters of life. Accept that as a part of life by exhaling without any regret and focus on present. Your attitude on present day will reflect in your future. Start having a good thought every day. You are precious.