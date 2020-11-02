When ‘Life-Writing’ is ‘More Than an Art’

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Book Review: Indian Autobiographical Literature

Writer: Dr. Swati Kiran

Publisher: Nirikshan Prakashan ISBN 978-93-82723-48-6

Pages: 200

Price: Rs.360/-

Publication: Dec 2019 Guwahati,

Book Cover: Rituraj Boruah

On one fine Puja day, Dr Swati Kiran, Assistant Professor of Assamese of Dibrugarh University and writer talks to Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee, renowned academician and writer cum columnist on how she took interest in the Autobiographical Writing in Indian Literature in her significant book Indian Autobiographical Literature. It was an arduous task and she completed it successfully. The book is not merely significant as an academic research; it is a milestone of literary criticism enlightening and a motivating one. Her beautiful argument in the book is that autobiography on the one hand claims to be non-fictional (factual) in that it proposes to tell the story of a real person, it is inevitably constructive or imaginative in nature and as a form of textual self-fashioning ultimately resists a clear distinction from its fictional relatives (autofiction or autobiographical novel) leaving the generic borderlines blurred.

Emerging from the European Enlightenment with precursors in antiquity, autobiography in its classic shape is characterized by autodiegetic meaning the first person’s subsequent narration told from the point of view of the present. Comprehensive and continuous retrospection based on memory makes up its governing structural and semantic principle. Oscillating between the struggle for truthfulness and creativity between oblivion, concealment, hypocrisy, self-description and self-conscious fictionalizing autobiography renders a story of personality formation, a Bildungsgeschichte. We have in the European literature autobiographical writings of Roussseau, Goethe, Chateaubriand, Mill which have a focus on even psychological introspection. Dr. Swati Kiran has done an outstanding job by tracing back to Indian literature the growth and development of the genre of autobiographical literature probably for the first time by any academician so extensively and so exclusively. Being herself a creative writer, she beautifully focuses on the distinctions in such ‘life-writings’ between reality and fiction.

Indian literature is rich in autobiographical literature, a genre of ‘life writing’ which signifies a retrospective narrative that undertakes to tell the author’s own life or a substantial part of it seeking to reconstruct his or her personal development within a given historical, social and cultural framework. Dr. Swati Kiran being an Assamese writer and academician, has revealed her kaleidoscopic variety of perception all throughout and her ardour of a researcher is transparently reflected in each section of the book which virtually takes the readers on a literary sojourn into the world of autobiographical literature of nearly fourteen states of India and also that of Indian English literarture. We get here profound deliberation on Bengali, Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhri, Urdu, Telegu, Tamil, Manipuri, Indian Nepali and Malayalam. The autobiographical writing in Indian English literature is also a wonderful chapter in this book. In Assamese literature she mentioned ‘Harkanta Sadraminor Atmajiboni’ the first complete autobiography though at the end of the nineteenth century Hemchandra Boruah earlier attempted ‘Atmajibon Charit’. However, Lakminath Bejbaruah’s ‘Mor Jibon Xonwaron’ was published serially in ‘Banhi’ in 1922 and in 1944 as a book and so this is regarded by her as the first Assamese Autobiography. Since 1966 to 2010 many autobiographies were published by Padmanath Gohain Boruah, Krishna Sharma Rajhuwa, Debeswar Sarmah, Amiya Kumar Das, Ambika Giri Roy Chowdhury, Lakhidhar Sarma, Maheswar Neog, Mahendra Bora, Bhupen Hazarika (whose book ‘Moi Eti Jajabar’ was rewritten by Surja Hazarika), Prafulla Dutta Goswami, Homen Borgohain (whose book Dhumuha aru Ramdhenu was published in two volumes), Tilak Hazarika, four volumes of Hiren Gohain (from Batahot Kor Godhuli Gopal in 2005 to Iman Tita Sagarar Pani in 2011), Kulenda Pathak, Bhola Gogoi, and others which give us a document also of Assamese life of the times besides being the story of their life. What is more significant is the contribution by the female writers since the first autobiography of a female writer Rajbala Das ‘Tinikuri Dah Basoror Smriti’ in 1971 which was followed by Nalinibala Devi’s ‘Ari Oha Dinbor’, Mamoni Roysom Goswami’s ‘Adhalekha Dastabej’ about which Amrita Pritam and Ranjana Harish were eloquent in praise, Nilima Dutta’s ‘Luitore Pani Jabi O’ and the outstanding one by Nirupama Borgohain ‘Biswas aru Songshoyor Majedi’ in two volumes besides the books of Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi Monikuntala Bhattacharjee, and Anima Guha and Chitra Lata Phukan.

In Bengali literature Dr Swati finds a number of autobiographies which are mention worthy as records of living document of the time since Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar to Rabindranath Tagore whose ‘Jibonsmriti’ is nicely analysed in this book. Dr. Swati mentions the book by saying ‘It is by no means a factual record, but a work of art, a thing of beauty’. Tarasankar wrote his autobiography ‘Amar Kalor Katha’ as a ‘chronicle of his time’. Among other books Dr. Swati mentioned and analysed are Tapan Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Bangalnama’ Rashsundari Dashi’s ‘Bangali Narir Atmakatha’ Binodini Dasi’s ‘Amar Katha’ – all of which give us a faithful socio-political picture of Bengal.

The section on Punjabi autobiographical literature is significant for the mention of the first autobiography ‘Jibongantha’ by Sampooran Singh in 1954. Later Nanak Singh, Gurbox Singh etc wrote, but the most significant one came from the powerful pen of Amrita Pritam as ‘Rasidi Ticket’ in 1976 which was even translated into English as ‘The Revenue Stamp’ which like Ajit Kaur’s ‘Kura Kabada’ was a bold document written by any woman.

Gujarat did not lag behind and in this wonderful section. Dr Swati Kiran refers to Narmad’s ‘Meri Haqiqat’ in 1934 and Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyona Proyogo’ or Sumanta Mehta’s ‘Jibon Sambhornan’. In Marathi literature she found Nana Phandiche’s writing, as well as of D.D. Savarkar, S.N. Chapekarar, or Kamalabai Deshpande and Leela Tunis. In Oriya literature she found the first autobiographical book in Fakirmohan Senapati, and later Neelkanta Das, Lakhinarayaan Sahu and others contributed to the genre. M. Venkatesh Ayengar’s ‘Bhav’ or Shivram Karanth’s autobiography gave Kannada Autobiographical literature a new dimension as in Sindhri we get Mirza Kalich Begh’s ‘Chao Pano Ya Karo Pano’ and women like Popti Hiranandi. In Urdu since Wajed Ali Shah’s rhymed autobiography to Josh Malihawadi, and in Telegu Kandukuri B. Pantulu’s Swiya Charitra’ to Tenneti Hemlata and others added new social dimension to ‘life-writings’ which sometimes help social reform movements . This is also true of autobiographical writings of Indian Nepali writings of Chirnajeebi Sarmah or C. Keshavan’s Malayalam writings or of Manipuri writer Leirenmayam Ibonguhal Singh’s writings. Autobiographical writings in Hindi and English in India ares more or less known to many but Dr. Swati Kiran who was always inspired by her husband cum mentor Partha Bijoy Datta in her academic studies even in this study of autobiography written in other states, deserves high encomium from the readers and academicians. We need this kind of critical study more and more to enlighten us not only about the personal life but also to feel the pulse of the time when these autobiographies were written. Binding, paper quality of Neerikshan Prakashan and the book cover by Rituraj Baruah deserve commendation. (The writer is Associate Professor and Head, Post Graduate Dept of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata. He may be reached at [email protected])