When virtuality hits the reality

By: Pooja Singh

She woke up, but she was sleepy, trying to open eyes but failed and searching her phone and then suddenly she said “mom where is my phone? I kept it here last night where is it now I can’t find? After few minutes she got angry and said, “I have my important documents in my phone, my pictures my contacts everything I can’t afford to lose my phone”. So can you related with this? It happens with everyone now-a-days. If we do not see our phone for a while we got angry and start yelling. We are too much dependent over any type of electronic gadgets, it has become an integral part of our life which do not want to change and somehow we are happy with this. By the way why anyone won’t be happy if your are getting everything so easily and everything is just one tap away from you isn’t it? In this technological world everyone ids competing with one another just be to be more smart and to be cool. But is this the only way to be smart and cool? Do we ever think where we are going what we are doing for the next generation? Technology has taken over the world and left us zombies. Every positive thing has a negative reaction as well. If a small thing can upgrade our lifestyle then it can easily defame anyone.

Cybercrime are increasing everyday is there any way to get rid of it? Every day we see in newspapers, news channels that someone has posted some ones picture without her concern. In this time using someone’s picture has become very much easy for people social media has made this every much easier. But do we use social media for that purpose. No where we can consider ourself as safe mostly when it comes to any girl everyone starts saying that you are a girl you should know your, why you are posting pictures in social media, don’t put pictures if you are wearing any short dress. Why this orthodox thinking for the girls only. All the norms, values, ethics are made for the girls and women they will only follow these and not allowed to break them. As we live in a modern world these crime has also updated their style to commit, not all the problems are related with the girls but boys as well face these problems now-a-days. But somehow anything goes wrong the first the girl will be pointed. Day by day the technology grows simultaneously the crime grows. Why do we use too much gadgets, why can’t we live without using these. Let’s talk about a another example of it, earlier we use to play games like hide and seek, khokho, cricket, football and so on. We still play these games isn’t it but what about the kids they do not want to get out of their houses because they prefer to play these same games over phone, laptop, computer or video game. The kids who live in the village have still a bit exposure with these games and they play physically butt think about those kids who are living in big cities are they getting the same level of exposure in comparison of village kids. This was about a kid this way we can thousand examples for technology. But we cannot deny the reality that this has helped us from different ways. At a time sitting at your home you can get all the information about anything. As we know there are two sides of every coin. The rate of crime has increased drastically and still there is no way to stop it or to reduce the number of cases. Do you know what number went up in 2019? Sadly, it is the number of cyber crime cases that did. The debate on whether technology is a boon or bane continues even now and it is the bitter truth that the further we are moving up the ladder of digitization, the more we are exposing ourselves, our data and our privacies to innovative fraudsters.

Nearly 70% Indians are worried their identities will be stolen, as per a recent NortonLifeLock survey, finds ET Wealth in this survey. The source of this survey is the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, which was conducted online by The Harris Poll for NortonLifeLock among 10,063 adults in 10 countries. 131.2 million is the number of cyber crime victims in India in 2019, compared with 350 million worldwide. 1.24 trillion is the amount lost in India in the past 12 months due to cyber crime. 81% Indians are alarmed about their privacy, the highest in 10 countries, with the global average being 67%. 4 in 10 consumers in India have experienced identity theft, with 10% impacted in the past year.

In a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau report (NCRB 2011), the incidence of cyber crimes under the IT Act has increased by 85.4% in the year 2011 as compared to 2010 in India, whereas the increase in incidence of the crime under IPC is by 18.5% as compared to the year 2010. On the other hand there are many more things which harm us such as unauthorized hacking means any kind of access without the permission of either of the rightful or person in charge of the computer, computer system or computer network. Hacking means an illegal intrusion into a computer system and/or network. Every act committed towards breaking into a computer and/or network is hacking. Hackers write or use ready-made computer programs to attack the target computer. They possess the desire to destruct and they get the kick out of such destruction. Some hackers hack for personal monetary gains, such as to stealing the credit card information, transferring money from various bank accounts to their own account followed by withdrawal of money. Government websites are the most targeted sites for the hackers. Web hacking is another example of this, Web hijacking means taking forceful control of another person’s website. In this case the owner of the website loses control over his website and its content. stalking can be termed as the repeated acts of harassment targeting the victim such as following the victim, making harassing phone calls, killing the victims pet, vandalizing victims property, leaving written messages or objects. Then Cyber Stalking may be followed by serious violent acts such as physical harm to the victim. Cyber Stalking means repeated acts of harassment or threatening behaviour of the cyber criminal towards the victim by using internet services. Both kind of Stalkers i.e., Online & Offline – have desire to control the victims life. So this is how our life is going on where we get to face so many problems because of this modern world. Everything has pros and cons so here the virtuality has helped us a lot, it has help to develop our lifestyle in a good manner but the disadvantage that we see because of this internet that is very awful. So we should know the need and importance of this and use it according to that. And try to make understand the disadvantage and advantage of this so that they could see the difference between this two. (The writer is a student of mass communication and journalism, Tezpur University and can be contacted at contact no. 7002641304)