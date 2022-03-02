When Will Imran Khan Talk To The People Of Uttar Pradesh?

By: R.K. Sinha

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has never been able to prove his mettle as a strong orator but is eager to debate on TV with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said, “I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV.” It is yet to be seen if Imran Khan debates with Modi or not. While Imran Khan is desperate to talk to Modi, he should primarily consider talking about the pain and sufferings of the Muslims who had migrated to Pakistan from UP, Bihar, and other parts of the country at the time of the partition. Even after years of the formation of Pakistan, they are considered second-class citizens there. These people who went to Pakistan are called Muhajirs, and over 70 percent of the population of Muhajirs is from UP. They are also termed UP Wala.

After 1947, Muhajirs settled in Karachi and Hyderabad of the Sindh province. For time immemorial, these Muhajirs have been cast aside by the three major parties, namely, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), and the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Party (PTI). The leaders of these parties do not even go to their localities to seek Muhajir votes during elections. Imran Khan does not hesitate to brand the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Party (MQM) as the party of killers. However, Imran Khan has never sympathetically approached their issues. The party leader, Altaf Hussain, who fights for the Muhajirs, is called a murderer. Altaf Hussain belongs to Agra. Pakistan now openly describes the partition of the country as a wrongful incident.

Imran Khan, who calls himself a scholar of history, does not even know that the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh participated enthusiastically in the movement for a separate Islamic nation. Now, Imran Khan is not even willing to talk to the people of UP. That is the reality of Imran Khan’s personality. He is ungrateful. The India, from which he accepted several donations for funding the hospital named after his mother, now curses day and night. However, even in a closed society and a staunchly Islamic country like Pakistan, the MQM has retained its secular characteristics. It can be considered a secular political party of Pakistan. The most daunting complaint of the Muhajirs has been that their participation in Central Government and Sindh Government jobs is rapidly plummeting. When compared, they account for around two percent of the jobs in the central government and seven-eight percent in Sindh government jobs.

However, they constitute about 10 percent of the country’s population and a little over 22 percent of Sindh’s population. Muhajir is a poverty-stricken and helpless section of Pakistani society. They are also victims of illiteracy. Even after living in Pakistan for many generations, their conditions are deplorable. They are doomed to live predominantly in the Gujjar Nala, Orangi Town, Aligarh Colony, Bihar Colony, and Surjani areas of Karachi. The dreams with which they went to Pakistan are shattered and unfulfilled.

It is comical that Imran Khan has not only dared to express his desire to talk to our respected Prime Minister but has also demanded it. He must remind himself that once the discussion starts, there will be no escape. Imran Khan will have to answer some hard-hitting questions like how their country evolved into a factory of terrorism and explain why they keep supporting Khalistanis directly and indirectly. Whenever they want, they can debate live on TV, in the presence of the leaders of Balochistan province of their country who are not ready to live with Pakistan. Imran Khan is unable to understand the spark of rebellion that is raging in Balochistan province. In Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area, the Balochistan Liberation Army wants to separate its province from Pakistan under any circumstances. This organization had attacked the Stock Exchange building in Karachi some time back.

At that time, Imran Khan was shamelessly claiming that India was behind the terrorist incident in Karachi. However, even before that, the Balochistan Liberation Army had taken responsibility for the Karachi attack. They have now begun spreading lies to the extent of deceit. Imran Khan has even gone so far as to say that India carried out the 2008 Mumbai attack. Although, he does not clarify that if the Mumbai attack was staged by India, then why is the case hearing going on in Pakistan against the accused? Will they even tell who Ajmal Kasab was in any TV debate? If Imran Khan doesn’t pay immediate attention to the insurgency of Balochistan, then it may be wiped off the map of Pakistan.

That is why India advises Imran Khan to prioritize his internal affairs within his country. He must know that government officials from other parts of Pakistan are not ready to go to Balochistan. Despite Balochistan being a part of Pakistan, it is entirely cut off. Keeping all this aside, Imran Khan sometimes goes to Beijing and Moscow. During his visit to Beijing, he completely avoids opening his mouth on the atrocities committed against Muslims in China. The public of Pakistan is suffering from inflation, unemployment, and dogma. But, they are not ready to do a TV debate with anyone to resolve these serious issues. Have you ever seen or heard Imran talking to the leaders of the minorities of Pakistan. That is never the case. Despite this blatant disregard towards the welfare of Pakistan, he dares to demand a debate with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. (The writer is a senior editor, columnist, and former MP)