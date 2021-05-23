Where did the NCC, NSS, all the NGOs lie in the epidemic?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

During the Coronavirus epidemic, the Central, State Governments, and the administration are working on their level with promptness. Along with these efforts of the government, many charitable institutions and NGOs across the country are working to make this country successful. To save the lives of more and more people. Where are the scouts of NCC, NSS, who spend billions of rupees annually and who take extra marks in government jobs? Today when the country needs their services, they are sitting at home.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the central, state governments, and the administration are working efficiently on their level. Along with these efforts of the government, many charitable institutions and NGOs across the country are working to make it successful so that the lives of more and more people can be saved from this epidemic in the country. Where are the scouts of NCC, NSS? Those who spend billions of rupees annually and who take extra marks in government jobs and today, when the country needs their services, they are sitting at home. Many NGOs, who dominate the media by getting billions of government assistance and propagating their branches from place to place have all suddenly disappeared during the second wave of the pandemic.

There may be some exceptions for those who performed their duty. But what about the rest? Wouldn’t it be a great help if these registered NGOs claiming social work from the cities and towns come forward to help the needy during such challenging times? Even if half of such organizations come forward, it would become much easier for the country to face this challenge. The suspicious role of NGOs during any natural or man-made disasters raises many questions on their existence. The role of administration also comes under the radar as to why billions of grants are served to such non-functioning NGOs every year. No doubt, there are NGOs out there who serve the people honestly, but then many such non-functioning NGOs also exist which are nothing but money-sucking avenues for the corrupt. These NGOs tend to add false hands and show false teeth to raise funds.

Perhaps, there was a time when all the non-governmental organizations in India came up with the idea of setting high values, service and philanthropy. But today many of such NGOs are actually existing money making and money laundering. Corruption seems to have exploited many such NGOs, which calls for a stricter and careful analysis of such NGOs in the future. Right after independence, such non-governmental organizations had played an important role in helping the needy in India, providing assistance and uplifting the socio-economic status of millions of people in the country. However, their role in providing relief during disasters is limited not only to assist but also to reconstructing the destroyed landscape and providing relief while working hand-in-hand with public officials. At present, about 33 lakh NGOs doing social service are registered in the country and these organizations have received billions of rupees from the Central and State Government. Many of these organizations also get financial help from abroad for their philanthropic work. But who are these NGOs acquiring such a large amount of money from abroad? Most of them do not even file income tax returns and there is no one to take account of them.

The role played by NGOs play an important role in providing relief in natural and man-made disasters. In Orissa and other southern parts of India, it is found that NGOs focus on sector-specific issues like livelihoods, community organization, community wealth creation. But the non-involvement of NGOs to deal with natural or man-made disasters is a big question. It is now difficult to know whether an organization wants to work for a cause or has been set up only to obtain government grants. A report by the Intelligence Bureau alleged that NGOs are involved in activities that are harmful to the national interest, may affect the public interest, or adversely affect the security, scientific, strategic, or economic interests of the country. According to the IB report, many foreign aided NGOs are fuelling separatism and Maoism in the country. A lot of money is going into the conversion, especially to make the tribal population convert to Christianity. They are also accused of using foreign powers as a proxy to destabilize India’s development path, such as protests by nuclear power plants and NGOs against mining operations.

Having said this, we cannot ignore some of the spectacular work done by some non-governmental organizations during this Covid-19 crisis. Akshaya Patra Foundation headquartered in Bengaluru for that matter stepped up to provide relief by providing food to thousands of people across the country, in close coordination with state governments and district administration. The Pune-based Kashtakari Panchayat (NGO) organized a fundraiser to support around 7000 workers in Pune. No one is generalizing NGOs here, but NGOs should do their work with honesty, transparency and service-mindedness. With the initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, when the NGOs report their activities to the government, it should be assessed whether they have done service and human welfare. The role of NGOs seems inevitable when during any national crisis but it must be ensured that the NGO is in line with the objective and not against it. Government and non-governmental organizations should act as partners and play a complementary role to achieve common goals.