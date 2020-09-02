Whether India capable of tackling China-Pak simultaneously?

By: RK Sinha

The tensions on Sino-India border is still persisting and artillery exchange between India and Pakistan is still on. India is presently facing two dreadful enemies at its borders 24×7 all the time. Both these countries have consistently displaying that they are incorrigible and having non changing attitude. One cannot expect cordial relationship from them with their current attitude. Their DNA itself is composed of anti-India propaganda. It is clear that India will have to be more vigilant while countering its hostile neighbours and their various illicit activities. Our Former PM and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee always reiterated that, “One can change their friends but unfortunately cannot change their neighbour”. It does not only end here. Both these hostile enemy countries have also become all weather friends of each other. At least it can be said looking at the present scenario.

However, in diplomatic relations between countries it is said that none of them are permanent friends or enemies. But it is evident that their enmity with India somehow brings them together.

The question is that if anytime in the future, china wages war with India, and will Pakistan openly accompany China in the war? Similarly, if Pakistan initiates a war with India will China come to protect its friend from India? These questions are relevant regarding the current developments. CM of Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh publicly stated that if a war broke-out between Sino-India, then Pakistan will surely join the war to help China. As Amrinder Singh is a Veteran in Military affairs, his warning cannot be overlooked.

Peace at borders is highly improbable.

As we know a few days ago, a deadly and violent skirmish between militaries of Sino-India took place in Galwan Valley. After that peace at border cannot even be anticipated. Even then diplomats and empowered authorities are busy in reviving the cordial relationship and establish peace. But it is clear that positive and desired results are yet to come.

Talking on the ongoing border dispute between India and China, Chief of Defence Staff of India (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on 24th August stated that, “In order to counter China’s illegal occupancy of Indian territories, military as an option ready to operate but it should only be deployed once, diplomatic and military negotiations failed to maintain the original status quo”. Statement of General Rawat is good enough for ordinary citizens to be carefree and make them feel that India is ready to tackle any of its adversaries. What has been said by Rawat is just an affirmation of India’s present status. It is a to the point statement. India’s defence readiness is of war level. India has also received 4 Rafel aircraft from France recently, which is equipped with highly powerful defence and attack capabilities.

The degree of readiness of India for war

The first lot of highly modern and powerful Rafel fighter aircraft bought from France has reached India. Surely, the arrival of Rafel aircraft in India has started a new era in the history of military. These multifunctional aircraft will surely bring a revolutionary change in the capacity of Indian Airforce. It performs at its best while flying. The ammunition, Radar, other sensors and electronic battling capacity are highly wonderful. It is evident that Rafel has added a feather in the cap of Airforce.

It can be understood that our defence preparedness is in the right direction. If, God forbid, Sino-India war broke-out then Indian military is fully prepared to hold the Chinese military neck and pay back in the same coin with interest. But the question of the hour, will Pakistan also participate in the war? If we see the past, in the 1962 war between India and china, Pakistan also showed its willingness to fight from China’s side. But it could not because of lack of consensus among supreme leaders in power. During 1965, 1971 and 1999 Kargil, when Pakistan attacked India, China maintained neutrality. As Pakistan also attacked in 1948 but there was a world of different order. It is said that, in 1965 Ayub Khan then President of Pakistan and his external affairs Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was expecting that China will aid them in war but the reality is different. Pakistan had started its illegal activities in Kutch. The short-sighted military head of Pakistan Moosa Khan attacked India and infiltrated into Kashmir and Kutch at the same time. He tried to engage India at Kutch and Kashmir simultaneously. But Indian military shattered its hopes. Lahore was not too far from Indian occupancy. Means Pakistan which was expecting to occupy Kashmir was on the verge to loose Lahore. India was able to capture Hajipir, situated at almost eight kilometres far from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). In 1971 it was shattered into pieces and was beaten black and blue in Kargil by India. At both instances, China refrained itself from meddling with India in Pakistan’s favour.

However it is true that from 1971 to 2020 World has seen an overall transformation (metamorphosed) at global level. The extent of dependency of Pakistan on china can be ascertained by the helplessness shown by Pakistan by not uttering a single word on the torture faced by millions of Muslims in china. He always fears the wrath of China. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates who always helped Pakistan with hefty amount in the past are also maintaining distance with it.

Last year when crown prince of Pakistan Mohammad-Bin-Salman visited Islamabad then a contract of 20 billion dollar was signed to revive its looming economy, and it was expected that a new chapter of historical relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has started. But relation again turmoiled because Saudi Arabia did not gone according to Pakistan’s wishes on Kashmir Issue. Pakistan thought that Saudi Arabia will take the side of Pakistan and condemn India when India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. But it does not materialise. But China supported Pakistan on this issue. That is why it is being envisioned that Pakistan will openly support China if a war broke-out. Taking this as a possibility India should fully prepare itself. (The writer is a senior editor, columnist and Former MP)