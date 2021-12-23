Who Was Obstructing The Workings Of Justice In The Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Dispute?

By: RK Sinha

Anyone who knows anything is aware of the dispute over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This issue has been ongoing for centuries. However, only a few people know that when the hearing for the case on the issue of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid began in the Supreme Court, there were several direct and indirect efforts made to postpone the proceedings and decisions regarding it. These underhanded tricks aimed at either halting or terminating the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Now that the establishment of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has finally commenced, it is a sensational revelation that the construction of the Ram temple was disliked by some elements. This disclosure was made by the person himself, who was a member of the Supreme Court bench hearing the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute and the Chief Justice of the country’s highest court.

We are talking about former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. A recent book written by Ranjan Gogoi was published. Its name is ‘Justice for Judge’. In this, Ranjan Gogoi explains very clearly and boldly that in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, they advocate for the Muslims Rajiv Dhawan kept making such absurd demands so that the trial of the case could continue on any pretext.

His fundamental motive was that no decision should be arrived upon while Ranjan Gogoi remained the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court so that he could figure out a way to handle his successor post his retirement. Ranjan Gogoi had announced that the Supreme Court would hear the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case every week from Monday to Friday. It was evident from this decision that the Supreme Court wanted to give its verdict on this sensitive matter before the second week of November 2019.

Meaning the decision for this case would be made before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired on 17th November 2019. Gogoi’s decision meant that a five-member bench of the Supreme Court would have to conduct daily hearings for 48 days. There was ample time because, in this case, one side Nirmohi Akhara had completed its argument. The Supreme Court had also made it clear that after the arguments of all the parties are over, they will get one more chance to respond. After all these measures, both parties of the case should have been happy with this decision that aimed at concluding a pending case. But that didn’t happen. Rajiv Dhawan already started claiming that he would not be able to cross-examine for five consecutive days and they needed a break in between. Then the Supreme Court ruled that he can take leave on Wednesday but on that day some other lawyer would have to come in his place.

In any case, the Supreme Court wanted to complete the hearing within the stipulated time. Due to this, they had extended his daily working time to 4:00 pm and then further till 5:00 pm despite the work of the Supreme Court being usually over by 3:00 pm in the day. The whole country is aware of the fact that when the hearing on the Ram temple dispute was going on in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was accused of sexual harassment by his former junior assistant. This happened or was made to happen so that in some manner this matter could be delayed. On the allegation of sexual harassment, Ranjan Gogoi said that the independence of the judiciary is in grave danger and this is a “big conspiracy” to destabilize the judiciary. Some even go so far as to say that there were some big forces and money in play behind the woman who accused him of sexual harassment.

The woman who made the allegation had sent a letter from the Supreme Court to all the 22 judges, alleging that Justice Gogoi had sexually assaulted, fired from her job if she did not agree to it, and later harassed her and her family in various ways. All this was happening only to influence the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. However, after 40 days of hearing on the matter from August 6 to October 16, 2019, the Supreme Court had reserved its decision.

On 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court, after a lengthy hearing, gave its verdict on the temple-mosque dispute in Ayodhya. This dispute, which had been going on for more than 100 years, was given an all-out verdict by the Constitutional Bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, that Hindus have the right over the disputed land. In this way, the most significant and more than 5-century old dispute was brought to an end. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered the verdict unanimously.

Under this, the entire disputed land of 2.77 acres of Ayodhya was allotted for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Those who know, know that every possible effort was being made by the present leadership of the Congress to deter the Supreme Court’s decision. That is why the proceedings of the Supreme Court were continuously disrupted.

Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is preaching knowledge on Hinduism and Hindutva. The country wants to know, that if he is indeed a Hindu, he should provide proof to substantiate his claims. If the people of his family have celebrated any Teej-festival of Hindus, he should share that as well. Wasn’t his mother Sonia Gandhi married Christian only after converting to his father’s religion and name? How did one whose parents are not Hindu become Hindu?

Did Congress contribute to the construction of the Ram Mandir? Or did they extend any help in the construction of the temple? Rahul Gandhi is working on a strategy to divide Hindus. Rahul Gandhi should know that someone who is a Hindu, is also a Hindutvawadi. If not, then what right does he have to talk about Hinduism and Hindutva? (The writer is a senior editor, columnist, and former MP)