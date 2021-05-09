Who wiped away the tears of our Vasundhara?

By: Partha Pratim Mazumder

It is high time to relearn the ancient wisdom through Bhumi Suposhan & Samrakhan Abhiyan. If we rethink on Ancient Indian culture, we find that Indian culture has always believed that humans are an integral part of, and spiritually connected to, all the living and non-living entities in the universe. India’s Vedic civilization has always revered the Earth as Vasundhara or Bhumata – the mother, nurturer and provider of all wealth – with a relationship of love and care as its hallmark. Bhumi Sukt of Atharv Ved means the land is our mother and we are her children. Would we ever think of harming our mother?

The selling of land and use of chemical fertilizers is a colonial ideology. In the colonial regime, whose very basis was conquest and plunder, the loot of natural resources was on the expected lines. Forests, organic farming, localized economies, holistic education and sustainable lifestyles, all were almost completely lost. To the colonizers, land was just an economic resource to be exploited for maximum profits. Damaging the land and water is like attacking our very raw material. If we harm the forces that make us, they have the capacity to break us!

In contrast, ancient cultures had a deep connection with nature for millennia. In Indian culture, people have believed and practiced since the earliest Vedic times, that the resources provided by Mother Earth are meant for Dohan (sustainable utilization), and not for Shoshan (exploitation). This is the basic difference between the modern and traditional outlook towards development. Indians have always believed in coexistence and harmony with nature. With its right combination of material and spiritual pursuits, India was the prosperous world leader. Bhartiya Chintan (Indian Thought) on agriculture suggests that farming is not just an income generation activity, but a noble profession that provides healthy food to humanity. This is agri ‘culture’ in the true sense! It is strongly rooted in the local ecology and natural resources. It insists on self-reliance as well as interdependence. Over the centuries, several generations of farmers, who are not only cultivators but also innovators and indigenous scientists have prepared several thousand crop varieties and animal breeds suitable to the local climate. In various parts of India, agricultural land is worshipped at a particular time every year to express gratitude. In some parts, the land is allowed to rest and rejuvenate after cultivation.

We all know that continuous use of chemical fertilizers depletes essential soil nutrients and minerals that are naturally found in fertile soil. When we use chemical fertilizers; they do not help replenish soil nutrients and its fertility contrary to the popular belief; but, replenish only nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus. And we know phosphorus does not dissolve in water and its overuse may cause hardening of soil. Likewise, alkaline fertilizers like sodium-nitrate develop alkalinity in soil reducing its fertility and making it barren. So, to say; soil fertility and vegetation depend much on the balanced supply of essential nutrients and minerals. As such, overuse of specific nutrients may cause an imbalance in the supply of soil nutrients further resulting in soil degradation and the loss of equilibrium of a stable soil. Though chemical fertilizers will help plants grow faster; plants will not be healthy and strong as plants grown in that manner do not have enough time to mature to develop good root growth, strong stems, or nutritious fruits and vegetables. They will be less likely to survive because they will be more susceptible to pests and diseases as they lack a good immune system and enough resistance against these forces. Besides this, chemical fertilizers can cause root burn or fertilizer burn, as chemical fertilizers do not allow enough water intake for the plants. As already said; chemical fertilizers are high in nitrogen salts, and when the nitrogen is absorbed by soil too quickly; it will dehydrate and dry up the plant. Another important issue of using nitrogen fertilizers is groundwater contamination. Nitrogen fertilizers break down into nitrates and travel easily through the soil. Because it is water-soluble and can remain in groundwater for decades, the addition of more nitrogen over the years has an accumulative effect. In their larger threat to the environment, animals and human health; chemical fertilizers will ultimately end up leaking into our water bodies; ponds, streams, groundwater etc. and contaminate water supply as a result of which humans, as well as animals, may suffer numerous short term and long term hazardous chemical effects on their health and body. In reply to this, organic fertilizers will be the right solution without which gardening and growing healthy and natural food and crops could be possible. We all know that Composting transforms raw organic residues into humus-like material through the activity of soil microorganisms. Growing populations and the increasing use of existing resources has led to growth in organic waste emissions. Therefore, a sustainable approach to managing this waste has become a major concern in densely populated areas. Biological treatment is an efficient method for reducing the amount of organic waste and for producing energy. A large number of biogas plants and compost facilities that use organic waste as a substrate for electricity and fuel production are being built around the world. The biological treatment process in these plants produces large amounts of organic waste, and there is, therefore, a growing need to find a sustainable use for this material. Organic waste, such as biogas residues and compost can be a valuable fertilizer for agricultural soils. They can serve as a source of plant nutrients and can also improve soil structure and water holding capacity. However, as organic residues are known to contain both heavy metals and organic contaminants there is a need for long-term field experiments to ensure that soil and plant quality is maintained. In order to investigate the potential risks and benefits of using organic waste in agriculture. Under realistic conditions, compost and biogas residues from source-separated household waste were compared with traditional mineral fertilizer.

Every Indian should be determined to correct, through continuous involvement of stakeholders including scientists, thought leaders, spiritual gurus, farmers, artisans and the general public, because Bhumi Suposhan is the responsibility of all. For achieving the desired results, training of human resources is crucial. Let us join hands to restore the glory of agriculture, which was once considered to be the best occupation!