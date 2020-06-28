Why are court decisions contradictory in reservation cases?

By: Satyawan Saurabh

Recently, the Supreme Court has said that the reservation of seats is not a fundamental right for some communities. The Supreme Court has made a big comment on the reservation. The apex court has said that reservation of seats to any one community is not a fundamental right. The Supreme Court has said this while refusing to hear a petition seeking a 50 percent OBC reservation in those seats of Medical (NEET). It was filed by all the political parties in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, the court also said that we respect the concern of all political parties for the welfare of the backward classes. However, reservation is not a fundamental right. Earlier in February this year, the Supreme Court has given an important decision regarding reservation for promotion in government jobs. The court has said that seeking reservation in promotion is not a fundamental right. It is at the discretion of the state government whether they have to give reservation in a promotion or not. The court passed the verdict on the appeal of the Uttarakhand government. At present all the political parties of Tamil Nadu have filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. He accused the Center of violating the “right to the proper education of the people of Tamil Nadu” by not implementing a 50% quota for backward classes and most backward classes for all India quota seats in medical and dental courses. Failure to implement such a reservation in the state violates the fundamental rights of its residents. Now the issue is whether the new decisions regarding reservation that are coming day by day are not going to be completely contrary to the constitutional provisions.Articles 15 (4) and 16 (4)state that the provision of equality may require the Government to make special provision in favor of backward classes, especially SCs and STs, in cases of admission in educational institutions or jobs. Do not stop.

Article 16 (4A) allows SCs and STs to make reservations in promotions unless the government believes they are adequately represented in government services. However in the 1992 Indra Sahni case, the Supreme Court had strengthened the advocacy that the upper limit for joint reservation quota should not exceed 50% just a few months ago in 2019, the 103rd Constitution Amendment Act gave government jobs to both the Center and the states. And was passed to provide a 10 percent reservation in the EWS category of society in educational institutions. By the way, the reservation system in Tamil Nadu is very different from the rest of India; This is not because of the nature of the reservation, but because of its history. When the first strong protest against reservation took place in New Delhi in May 2006, the opposite was true in Chennai. Later, the anti-reservation lobby gained prominence in Delhi, with protests demanding reservation in the quiet alleys of Chennai. In Chennai, all the doctors, including the Doctors Association for Social Equality, have been at the forefront of supporting the demand for reservation in higher education institutions run by the central government. Demands have been raised in India for reservations from time to time. And governments have done it. The Jat movement, the Gurjar movements were effective all over India for reservation and the governments complied with the demands. In fact, the reservation has been a political issue in India for a long time. Reservation motivates the government to develop in a new way for the betterment of special communities under Section 16 (4) of the Constitution. Reservations are a remedy for those who are left behind due to historical, social, and educational reasons. At present, this is not just a decision, such decisions can have far-reaching consequences in reservation cases. The statement of the Hon’ble Court that reservation is not a fundamental right is completely contradictory.

On the one hand, it has been said that reservation in government jobs is entirely up to the state governments, on the other hand, when the state government wants to give more than 50 in reservation for tribals, the Supreme Court is saying that it is unconstitutional. If more than 50 percent reservation is unconstitutional then why the court did not immediately ban 10 percent reservation of Savarnas? The Constitution of India Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has said on many occasions that the decision of judges in India is based on their ethnic character. Therefore, the Hon’ble Court should ensure the representation of these sections in the bench while deciding on issues of reservation or SC / ST and backward classes, so that the confidence of the people in the judiciary is strengthened. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, a Poet, freelance journalist and a columnist)