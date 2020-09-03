Why chanting Riya Chalice in the media?

By: Lalit Garg

In India, a new economic civilization and a new life culture is taking a turn, then the electronic and print media responsible for its effective and strong role in its creation is probably directionless. This country, with a population of one hundred and thirty crores – is struggling with corona and other complex problems, many pictures of India fighting with these problems and other problems are being created and deteriorated, then the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput since long time but the ‘Prime Time War’ which has been spread in the news channels of the country and this is the buzz of discussion in the print media – it is showing easily how the smug and irresponsible roots of democracy are on the fourth position. Is there only ‘Ria’ to show and print? Is this an issue in a country with such a large population? It can be easily guessed to what extent the level of competition in the news market has fallen.

There are many issues of communicating hope and positiveness in the common man, new industrial environment, new economy, new business, new political values, new ideas, new human relationships, new social organizations, new customs and new life organized and created, many winds and dimensions are being created in the country, but instead of discussing them in the media, the focus of news and thoughts on Sushant and Riya is only highlighting the misguided conditions of our media. One side is bent on proving the main accused in Sushant case, Riya Chakraborty as a criminal, while the other side is presenting her as a heroine. Both sides accept the excitement as news. What is the contradiction that the media is running away from playing its creative role in a very infected and complex era? Why is the media wasting its power in vain when the matter is subjudice and is under investigation by a top agency like CBI. An unbalanced war of wonders has erupted in the news channels. The media has lost the true meaning of its positive role this time, although much has been available to them. How many new routes have been made? Still it is wandering from any point of view. It is ironic that when the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, asks the Parliamentary Committees not to consider the subjects which are under consideration of the Court and on the other hand, the news channels are reviewing such a subject layer by layer? Whereas the media should play its positive role in writing a saga of self-reliant India, which creates a national character, empowers the nation, not only in the inner environment but in the eyes of the world, India should present itself as an independent figure and identity.

The task of the media is to make people aware, aware and aware; it has a big responsibility to play a fair role in nation building. The general public has trusted the media more than the politicians, because it played an active role in securing independence. It stressed the truth without any political pressure, discrimination of caste, religion, language, and province. Our media has been a responsible media, but now how can it get the right to declare someone as criminal or clean? While the whole matter is under investigation and is yet to be produced in the court. Experts believe that until the investigation agencies complete their investigation and reach a firm conclusion, everyone involved in the case is in doubt, but efforts are being made to prove Riya Chakraborty as innocent on the news channels. On the other hand, there is talk of declaring her guilty. In the whole matter we are ignoring the fundamental rights of a citizen.

Media is a mirror of assay, if it is given wings of imagination and an eye to see the truth, then its sky highs and deep depths are an infinite equation in themselves. Every Indian has a deep desire to see how much security and prosperity the media has been able to give to the values and standards for which the media was born in the morning with a view to building a strong India, rather than starting an exploration journey. The important thing is that the media should take more responsibility. Access every unit of the individual and society and review their achievements, problems and lifestyle, but do not get stuck in any interest in the interests of itself or TRP. The question is not to consider Riya as criminal or innocent, but to get to the bottom of reality, to bring out the reality, but the news channels have made the matter a question of their own nose and they have a rift in favor and opposition. Are being done Due to this, the justice and investigation system of India is being destroyed which says that only by legal provisions can any person be declared a criminal. Therefore, by campaigning in favor or opposition of Riya Chakraborty, we are only trying to make fun of the law. It is also the responsibility of the investigating agencies to stay away from the media hype of Sushant case and do their work with full impartiality and tell the truth to the world but the question is that there are hundreds of suicides daily in this country, due to hundreds of crimes, the country remains unhappy, exploitation and economic crimes have raised questions on the country’s identity and existence, unemployment is increasing, the corona is wreaking havoc on human life, many brave soldiers protect the borders and sacrifice their lives, many adventurers are making new history, many talents have raised the head of India, whereas the film actor only entertains the people. When will the media be involved in the proper account of the value of the life of an ordinary citizen?

Be it Coronas catastrophic, or even in the midst of these complex situations, we have seen that the confidence with which some channels have given media coverage in the midst of these crises is more surprising that they did not let the country’s morale fall. There has been frequent indication from them that we have fought the corona more effectively and efficiently than other developed countries and have kept its outbreak. Due to the positivity and courage of the media, it has repeatedly seemed that we deserve to lead the world. We are feeling that the lamp of hope has started burning in the midst of despair, this is an auspicious sign. But why only some channels? Why is not everyone playing their role in the same way, why are they chanting Riya Chalisa?

Today, more than the prosperity of the country’s media, its credibility is important. India’s media was able to preserve its credibility in the world map only because it has a high character inherited from it, a solid purpose, new dreams of creative creation and a never-ending working ideal. How much can be learned by losing credit, culture does not survive – the media must understand this. There is a need for deep awakening with policy and loyalty within the media. If the policies are just in words and there are layers of doubt on loyalty, then how will the figure of good achievements are weighted? (The writer is a Journalist, Columnist & can be reached via Email: [email protected])