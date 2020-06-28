Why do lovers have no freedom whatsoever?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Recently, in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court has ruled in the much-discussed case of Honor Key Gender in 2016. The court, in the absence of evidence, acquitted the main accused girl’s father as well as the girl’s mother and another and commuted the sentence of the five accused from hanging to life imprisonment. The family members of the girl Kaushalya killed Shankar, a resident of Kumarlingam because he belonged to the Dalit caste. After completing her engineering studies, she married Kaushalya, who belonged to a higher caste. While studying in college, the two fell in love and got married against the wishes of the family, which made Kaushalya’s family very angry.

After this, on March 13, 2016, some people had killed Shankar in the middle of the market. Kaushalya fought against her parents. Despite the death of her husband, she is still living with her in-laws. But Kaushalya is not happy with the Madras High Court’s decision. She saysshe will notsit idly by until her parents are convicted and will challenge the High Court decision. It has often been observed that in cases of honor killings, girls break up and make no attempt to get justice. She comes under family pressure. Thisisthe first case in which the victim herself is fighting for justice. Following the Madras High Court judgment, the demand forstricter lawsto prevent honor killings has started rising across the country, including in Tamil Nadu. What is honor killing? The term ‘honor killing’ has come from the murder of couples who break the medieval view and get married in interracial marriages. Such killings are carried out for the sake of family or community honor. Usually refusing to enter into an Orange marriage, being in a relationship that has been rejected by their family, having sex outside of marriage, being raped, dressing in ways that are considered inappropriate, Honor Killing ’causes. Honor killing involves the brutal murder of a woman or girl by male family members. In patriarchal societies, the activities of girls and women are closely monitored. Another feature of honor killings is that perpetrators often do not face negative stigma within their communities, as their behavior is justified.

In the northern regions of India, honor killings are more prevalent in the Indian states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Honor killing is also widespread in South India and the western Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. (Recently, a young Dalit engineering student was brutally murdered in public in Tirupur district, Tamil Nadu) Reason for honor killing The mentality of the people till now is such that they are not ready to accept marriages taking place in or outside the same tribe. Society still denies the right to choose in marriage. And especially for women, the right to choose marriage is illegal even imagines it. The root cause of its rise is that formal governance has not reached rural areas. Khap panchayats exercise their authority in various ways: they demand payment from couples, impose social or economic restrictions on them, order their or their families to be ostracized, divorce the couple, and be harassed, or kill them. A comprehensive law requires: Honor Killing violates Articles 14, 15, 19, 21, 39 (f) of the Constitution. A total of 28 cases were registered as honor killings in 2014, 251 cases in 2015, and 77 cases in 2016, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau in 2018. Cases of honor killings have increased in the last few years and have become an obstacle to social development. The provisions of IPC and CRPC are notsufficient to deal with such cases. This act of honor killing is also a violation of certain fundamental rights in the Constitution of India, including the right to life and liberty including the right to physical integrity, and the right to choose.

Women should have the right to freely choose a spouse. Crimes like honor killings should be categorized as barbaric crimes asit is an injustice done to the dignity of the person. Concrete efforts should be made to monitor such crime. In the modern age of the 21st century, awareness should be promoted among the people towardsthe crime committed for traditional reasons. The state needsto focus on programs and projectsthat help gender equity. Voices of discontent have been raised in communities where honor killings have been reported. These voices must find strength. Agencies like the Department of Women and Children, the Department of Social Welfare, and the State Commission for Women should work continuously on these issues. Issues related to the legitimacy of Khap Panchayat should be made clear to the people. Women’s problems can only be solved when it is discussed with other women. If the people of Khap Panchayat want to continue their Panchayat communities, then according to the right to equality, there should be provision for one or two women to sit in Khap Panchayats so that the right to equality also prevails. We have to keep in mind that there is no honor in taking someone’slife for honor. (The writeris an Independent journalists and columnists, radio and TV panelists)