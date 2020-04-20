Why Indian minorities must awake now

By: Alok Kumar Choudhary

India’s democratic framework is driven by secularism which indeed speaks about equality for all. But here’s a catch which many people fumbles out, we are secular not because a prime minister to protect her political career decided to put the whole nation on emergency and included the word secular in the preamble. We are secular since ages when there was no constitution and that is the sole reason behind our constitutional makers not putting a secular word in the constitution. Historically we are a nation which is based on the identity of acceptance, not dominance and acceptance nature itself is secular. But yes we are a nation which had the history of suffering dominance to the hands of long invasions. But this acceptance no way means that the people of this nation should move away from their civilizational roots and values just because it is associated with one religion. The problem today which persists is that a significant section of our brother and sisters from minority community (especially Muslims) are being used as a political tool since decades where they are deliberately made to believe something which doesn’t exist. The self-proclaimed secularists who follow the western version of secularism had traditionally used minorities against the civilizational roots making them believe that if they acknowledge the Hindu cultural roots of the nation then their identity will come under risk. Acknowledging these roots doesn’t mean that one who follows their different faith will have to switch to Hinduism.

For instance, in Middle East Islamic nations, they are culturally Islamic in origin but because of their dominant nature there is no space for other faiths and one cannot display their faith other than Islam in public spaces. Those nations are even driven by religious books which act as their constitution but India have its constitution and even when there was no constitution, we had never believed in dominance. The reason which many will surely not like is the Hindu roots of this nation which is much more liberal in essence but the liberal society western-based intellectuals fail to understand this simple aspect because it doesn’t add any value to their political ideas which are imported from the west. There has been a calculated attempt to keep Muslims and Christians under the superficial threat that if they acknowledge the civilization roots of India then the identity of minorities will come under threat. Keeping the same agenda in mind, for decades we have seen the government’s formulating policies to appease Muslims and Christian’s which factually did nothing to improve their lives economically or socially but always kept them under the superficial fear about their identity and till today many of them vote on the same issue.

And yet, such is the trap of their agenda that many Muslims or Christians in India feel proud in associating them with invaders like Aurangzeb or Akbar but not Ashoka or Shivaji. Talking about Ashoka or Shivaji and abusing invaders is manifested as a threat to the minorities by our liberal class. Holding Yoga day or PM appeal to light diyas against COVID-19 are seen as an act of communalism but celebrating brutal invaders like Tipu Sultan is an act of strengthening secularism. Yes, undoubtedly our minorities of India do face certain issues in society among extreme religious hardliners and those in majority population also face similar issues but this is not the picture of whole India as presented by our west obsessed communists and liberal society.

Similarly, after the whole disastrous drama of Tablighi Jamaat on the issue of COVID-19, when everyone started speaking against this act, some unfortunately from our Muslim community who are our own people started defending them with excuses and media was blamed too for raising this issue. No doubt some from Hindu community too had associated this to normal Muslims which is again unfortunate. Speaking against radical Tablighi Jamaat is seen upon as targeting Muslims which is again superficial fear pushed by our secularists and our Muslim brothers and sisters must understand this game to which they have suffered most since decades. Be it radicals from any religion, we must never defend those which is the true display of our secularism.

Our western secularists have misled our minorities with darkness and superficial identity fear. It’s high time for our minority section of people to fight this darkness to which they had been put under since decades. If India is to move forward, then all of us irrespective of our religious faith must acknowledge our similar roots of civilization and culture which is not about dominance but acceptance for all.