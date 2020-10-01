Why is China’s eye on Ladakh

By: Malaya Duarah

The situation between India and China has been tense for the last few months. China made several attempts to attack India and had been chased away by Indian army. But this time in May 2020 they entered Ladakh about 20- 40 km inside the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They covered an area of about 1017 sq km uptill date from Depsang Plains in the north to the southern bank of Pangong Lake. The crisis has deepened with clashes and deaths of 20 Indian armies for the first time in more than 40 years. There have been many discussions at the army level between the two countries but in vain. The Chinese doesn’t want to push back. Naturally there would be certain strong reasons for this.

One main reason for such a situation arises due to water. Tibet, which is attached to Ladakh is considered as the biggest water resource after Arctic and Antarctica. It is also called Third Pole and Water Tower of the World. There are sources of dozens of rivers in Tibet, some of which are in Ladakh inside the LAC. So, China plans to take a good hold of all the rivers and if can do so it will be very beneficial for their country. One such river is the Brahmaputra which is known as Yarlung Sangpo in Tibet. They want to divert the direction of this river to Chinjang which is the lifeline of Assam. Moreover, they want to capture the Pangong Lake wholly which is approximately 135 km in length. 40 km of this lake is inside the Indian side of LAC. So, it is clear that China occupied Ladakh as they want to have the right to water.

Another reason of China’s eyes on Ladakh is of its mineral reserves. Ladakh is full of treasure with many minerals. There are 94 varied minerals like Uranium, Lithium, Copper, Zinc, Lead etc in this area. Out of these China’s main focus is Uranium from which they can gain more atomic power. Moreover, industrialization is possible due to these minerals.

China’s intention to occupy Ladakh is of its natural scenic beauty and adventure tourism. The area from Peising to Leh (1,100 km) has immense beauty which can attract tourists from all over the world. The area near the Pangong Lake is a paradise with lofty mountains around.

Moreover, China felt the challenge of looking into India’s economic and army power. So, they want to suppress India to restore their power over Asia.