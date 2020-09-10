Why is Congress turning a blind eye to raging issues?

By: Srinivasan K. Rangachary

The Congress high command is evidently unconcerned about the brewing storm in the party and instead of addressing pivotal issues, has decided to target senior leaders who raised them. The outcome of this simmering discontent could have wide-ranging ramifications, possibly leading to a vertical division or probably even a chasmic split. The primary issue within the party is that its present leadership is inaccessible to the workers, thus being oblivious to the ground realities. Rahul Gandhi, who had voluntarily given up the president’s position, following the 2019 poll debacle, is once again being nudged to take over the reins by his coterie, mostly comprising his personal staff. Political activists aligned to him also lack both popular appeal as well as understanding of the current political situation.

After the last meeting of the CWC, where pertinent matters raised by seniors were left undiscussed, Rahul unfortunately has reduced himself to being a mere leader of a faction rather than that of the whole party. The ginger group, that has decided to throw the gauntlet at the leadership, is determined to ensure that he does not come back as the party chief, given his non-serious approach to politics. What is perturbing the cadres is that there appears to be no effort to put forward a road-map for the 2024 elections, particularly when the party has to face formidable opponents like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although, last year Rahul had quit as the president, yet he continues to make all the decisions. Every file that is put up before Sonia Gandhi, lands at his table and he in consultation with his cabal, decides to appoint various people to different positions. For instance, recently, the Congress designated Gaurav Gogoi from Assam as the deputy leader in the Lok Sabha to serve under Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is from neighbouring Bengal. This has obviously disrupted the regional balance since it would have made much more sense in nominating Manish Tewari from Punjab, taking into consideration both his seniority and capability. Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister, Beant Singh, is the new whip.

In the event of Manish being appointed as the deputy leader, that position could have been given to someone from the South, thus giving broader representation to all zones. What has come as a massive jolt for the high command is that leaders known for their subservience to Sonia Gandhi are amongst those who have questioned the manner in which the Congress is being run. A few years ago, it would have been beyond anyone’s imagination that Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan, to name a handful, would have dared to challenge the leadership. Their strength emanates from the fact that the grassroots workers of the party identify with these elementary demands, and are unwilling to, any longer; accept Rahul and his associates as their leaders.

On her part, Sonia is attempting to defuse the situation by looking at a via media, which entails appointment of multiple vice presidents, each in charge of a particular zone, to deal with the grievances of the workers and other activists. This Band-Aid solution will provide no relief, since over the years, zero steps have been taken to strengthen the organisation. What the high command fails to recognise is that it is no longer as strong as it was till a decade back, and could do as it pleased. Two Parliamentary defeats have rattled the average Congress worker, who is unwilling to accept part-time leaders. It is an existential crisis that requires radical solutions. So far as Rahul is concerned, he is not comprehending the overall interests of the party, and instead wants his loyal colleagues to occupy important berths. This is objectionable to many seniors, including those who are aligned to Sonia, since they have come to believe that it was paramount to consider the delivering dimensions of those selected, instead of the mere exhibition of allegiance to an individual.

Personal likes and dislikes need to be set aside, thereby making way for the appointment of solely those who can facilitate the revival of the organisation. The party requires to undertake a pruning exercise by packing off the 100-odd secretaries, as well as some other office bearers. When, in 1978, Indira Gandhi split the party, she only had Buta Singh as her general secretary; only much later did she appoint Abdul Rehman Antulay as the second general secretary, keeping in sight the Assembly elections. The present lot of office bearers are basically liabilities, bringing nothing to the table. In many instances, their anonymity is such that even their next-door-neighbours are unaware of their association with the 135-year-old Grand Old Party. There has been an all-consuming speculation on whether the party would split or not; presuming it does, both sides would be losers, as the BJP would doubtlessly gain. The Gandhis are not in the possession of their previous aura, and thus are considered by most as incapable of providing a robust leadership to the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi has not been in good health and is only doing “a holding on operation” for Rahul. Priyanka, who was once thought of as a charismatically natural leader, seems content to be playing second fiddle, more for the sake of projecting unity in the family. It is only a matter of time when she might come out in the open to stake a claim. By then, she may have missed the boat. Between us. INAV