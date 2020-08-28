Why is IPS officer Manav’s suspicious death not revealed yet?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

On 28 August 2014, Manu Mukt Manav, a young and talented IPS officer of the Indian Police Service, died suspiciously after drowning in a swimming pool at the National Police Academy Hyderabad, Telangana at the young age of 31 years and nine months. After the departure of Manu Mukt’s body in the swimming pool at midnight after a farewell party going on at the Officer’s Club, located near the swimming pool, the academy was stirred up not only in the entire country as it had 66 years of history in India’s highest police academy was the biggest event to happen.

It is noteworthy that Manu Mukt Manav was the most brilliant and energetic young police officer of the 2012 batch and Himachal cadre. Born in Hisar on 23 November 1983 and a highly educated Manu Mukt was a student of Punjab University Chandigarh obtained the C certificate in NCC was an accomplished Singham officer. He was a very good thinker as well as a versatile artist and a sophisticated photographer. He used to think big for social service. He wanted to establish a health center in his village Tigara and a Civil Service Academy in Narnaul in memory of his grandparents at a young age. He had other dreams for the society, which he was very close to fulfilling, but his untimely death destroyed everything at a wink of an eye.

The death of the only young IPS son, Manu Muktar’s father, was nothing less than a terrible thunderbolt for the country’s leading litterateur and educationist Dr. Ramnivas Man and mother, former professor of economics, Dr. Kanta. In such a day, a couple would be shattered but the Man couple not only endured unbearable suffering while showing amazing patience but also started their best efforts to save, decorate and liven up the memories of their son Manu Mukt. He set up the Manu Mukt Manav Memorial Trust by putting the entire deposit capital of his life and established a small auditorium, museum, and library in Narnaul Haryana by building Manu Mukt Manav Bhavan.

Every year an international award of two and a half lakhs, a national award of one lakh, two national and international awards of twenty-one thousand and eleven- eleven thousand are being given by the Trust in the memory of mankind. Literary-cultural programs are also run regularly in the Manu Mukt Bhavan, in which more than three hundred Vibhutis of more than a dozen countries have participated so far. In a short span of just two and a half years, the Manu Mukt Bhavan of Narnaul is becoming prestigious as an international cultural center with its achievements.

IPS Manu Mukt was not only a symbol of human youth power but also a source of inspiration. Six years after his death, his memories are the same, every year he is remembered with great respect. His family has kept his motivational memories alive through the activities of Manu Mukt Bhavan through media and social media. His elder sister and World Bank Washington economist, Dr. S. Anukreethi keeps doing her best work in this task.

But now the biggest question is why the suspicious death of his IPS officer was not disclosed in India’s largest police academy. Why is the same person buried in the investigation of the case even after six years? Why his death has not been revealed yet. Manu Mukt’s family is spending days in the hope that one day they will get justice. Justice should also be met. This matter is not related to the family of Manu Mukt and the police system of India only. Death of an IPS officer of the Indian Police like this is a question mark for the police around the world. The Ministry of Home Affairs of India should bring the truth to the fore by investigating the matter with the CBI so that Manu Mukt can get justice and those aspiring young police officers who come forward fearlessly can serve the country without any fear and doubt.