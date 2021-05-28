Why so much confusion about the second dose of covishield?

By: Alee Khan

Ever since covid-19 originated from the city of Wuhan in China, human civilization has been apprehensive inside. Today, an invisible virus called covid-19 has wreaked havoc in the country and the world. All the countries of the world are seen to be unproductive in preventing covid-19 infection. The helplessness of all the countries of the world can be seen clearly in front of this virus. Not wanting to get rid of this infection, options like lockdown and detainees are being resorted to. Due to this, the economy of many countries has collapsed. Today, our country should speak of India, the way the second wave of covid-19 has created a furore in our country, it is not hidden from anyone.

However, lockdown and restrictions have been effective in breaking the transition. But the question is, how much further will the governments pull these prisoners? After all, taking care of the economy of the country is also necessary. A second way to prevent covid-19 infection should also be explored. In such a situation, the second solution is as a life-saving vaccine before the world. Today, many countries of the world have devised the vaccine.

You must have heard names like Cyanovac, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and Sputnik-V, and BioNtech, if not heard, there is absolutely no need to be shocked. These names are the names of all the vaccines developed by those countries. In which the names of the vaccines have been developed by many big countries like America, Russia, China, and Britain. Today, our two made-in-India vaccines are in common discussion, including covaxin and covishield. Both these vaccines are effective against the covid-19 virus. But within the last five months, the government has had to change the time interval between two doses of the covishield vaccine not once but twice. After that, the Central Government increased the time period from 6 to 8 weeks and again has increased the gap between the two doses to 12 to 16 weeks i.e. 3 to 4 months.

But the central government has repeatedly changed the time interval between the two doses of the covishield vaccine. In such a situation, the common man is bound to get confused after this decision of the government. But some experts say that there is no need to worry and the second dose is effectively beneficial within six months of the first dose. Various responses are being received regarding this decision of the government. Some people who have got their first dose and are apprehensive that due to this, the effect of their dose will not end? The rhetoric of some people has also come out that by doing so, the government is trying to cover up the shortage of the vaccine. It is obvious that if such decisions are taken due to lack of vaccine, then they can prove to be very harmful. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has repeatedly questioned the government on increasing the gap of covishield. Jairam Ramesh on his Twitter handle wrote that earlier the time between two doses of covishield was four weeks, then it was increased to six to eight weeks and now it has been extended again. Is all this being done because the government does not have enough stocks or do professional scientists also give some such advice?

In such a situation, there is a dire need to remove the confusion spread after the decision of the Central Government. So, let us clear this confusion with authentic facts. The Oxford-AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccine against covid-19 has been developed by scientists named Andrew Pollard and Gilbert at Oxford University, UK. Pollard is also the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group and has spoken openly about his vaccine in a conversation with Times Evoque. The biggest question is that India increased the gap between the two doses of AstraZeneca or the Covishield vaccine, while in the UK the gap has been reduced in the meantime? In clear words to this straight question, Pollard said that we have very good data to show strong security in the first three months between two doses. It was further explained that this interval of three months gives very good protection. If this interval is reduced to three to four months, it is even better. Due to the long interval, very strong immunity develops after the second dose. He said that Britain has changed this gap due to the situation arising out of the B1.617 variant, so as to prevent transmission by increasing immunity. But waiting longer for maximum immunity is beneficial. At the same time, research has also found that if the dose of covishield is given between less than six weeks gap, its effect was seen at 55.1%. On the other hand, its effect increased to 81.3 percent when the difference between the two doses of covishield was 12 weeks. At the same time, research in the UK and Brazil revealed that if the vaccine had a gap of 90% between the first dose and the second dose at least one month, the study in the UK has revealed that both the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines and the Covishield vaccine are proving to be very effective, so both doses should have a minimum gap of 12 weeks. WHO has also agreed to this decision.

For the information, let us know that the first dose of vaccine works to make antibodies in the body, while the second dose makes the immunity of the body more powerful. Explain that taking the second dose several weeks after the first dose increases immunity and antibodies against covid-19. Today, not only India but other countries of the world, Spain, and Britain have also increased the gap between the doses. Its effect has been revealed that it has helped in doubling the ability to fight against the covid-19. At the same time, Serum Institute CEO Adar Punawala has declared the decision to be a correct and scientific decision to increase the gap between two doses of covishield.