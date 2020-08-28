Why the fascination with the leadership – question in Congress?

By: Lalit Garg

There has been a Kurukshetra within the Congress Party for a long time that has dominated the leadership of the democratic spirit and the indecisive and blind, in this Kurukshetra, every Arjuna has his own people in front of whom he is fighting, and this destiny is of every Arjuna. He is facing similar destinies again and again. A glimpse of the tussle between the young, experienced, Congress leaders and the Gandhi family that brought the Congress Party alive came when 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a letter to the party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi to ensure the leadership of the country’s highest political party. In this letter, the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Monday became the most hotly contested event in the party’s recent history. Despite this, the question remained that what did the party get from it?

At the end of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi, despite being ‘hurt’, agreed to remain the interim President for a short time. In this meeting, resentment was given to the independent-minded Congress leaders, questions were raised on the intentions and intentions of 23 leaders who demanded change of leadership, some senior Congress leaders were angry about these undemocratic positions and submitted their resignations. Senior leaders like Kapil Sibal had also expressed their displeasure by tweeting on social media, even though they later deleted their tweet giving their clarification. But after Rahul Gandhi’s statement at the working committee meeting, a lot of aggressive noise was raised, he testified to the worrying position of the party. Nothing is going well in the party. It would not be wrong to speculate easily on the future of the party. The question is why did such a situation arise within the party? Being the oldest and most powerful party in the country, why is it so languishing today? Why has the party, which determines the direction and condition of the country’s politics, come on the margins? Why did he have this predicament? The upsurge that is being seen among the Congress leaders on the question of leadership is unprecedented. It has once again blurred the prospects of revival of the party.

The Working Committee meeting on an important issue was concluded without any concrete decision. Even in this meeting, the man-made program to make Rahul Gandhi President was not successful and as the matter progressed towards making someone outside the Gandhi family the President, the two pitches in the party were clearly visible. A big question has arisen whether it will be possible to remove one common name for the top post of the party from among these leaders divided in at least two factions in every State? Will a person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family be able to lead effectively and efficiently? Because Rahul Gandhi wants to remain ‘Super Power’ and ‘Super Boss’ without becoming the President. They want their control over the party. In such a situation, who would be willing to accept the subordination of the outsider, effective and proud leader Rahul? How and how will it be easy for him to work?

After all, by making Sonia Gandhi the interim President of the party, this meeting has stood in the position of the party a year ago. This meeting has been agreed in favor of maintaining the status quo, in keeping with the saying ‘Nine days last two and a half’. It also means that Rahul Gandhi wants to continue to run the party through the backdoor without taking any responsibility. Perhaps Sonia Gandhi also wants the same. Sonia’s offer to quit her post was merely a show off or a consensus among angry party leaders to maintain the party’s old system. Ultimately this happened, but it only led to the Congress place. The public is not so naive now, it understands all this, what else can be ridiculous that a meeting is called to resolve the leadership issue and there is no decisive position on it? If the issue of leadership was not to be resolved, then why was the Congress Working Committee meeting called? Because the people of the country are repeatedly misled, kept in a state of disarray?

It is clearly understood that the Congress cannot live without the Gandhi family, but what does it mean that the family itself cannot decide which member of the party should be handed over the command of the Party? Is the reason for this confusion that a group of party leaders is not ready to accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership? However, there are good reasons to believe that Sonia Gandhi is waiting for the moment when all the prominent leaders of the party start unanimously demanding that the Congress has no future without Rahul Gandhi becoming the party President again. That is why these indecision conditions have been maintained for a long time, but for how long? The problem is that it is not easy to happen because the factionalism of the party has come to the fore. The way the Congress camp is trying to prove that the big leaders of the party are working according to the mind of the BJP by refusing to join Rahul Gandhi’s yes, this shows that there is distrust between the supporters of Sonia and Rahul. The gap has deepened. Since the swords have been drawn from both sides, the trench has to be deeper in the coming days. After all, if the Congress does not go to the abyss, which way will it go?

If the name of the leader outside the Gandhi family is agreed, then a big question is whether the party will be able to flourish under its umbrella? Given the condition of the Congress for the last half century, it is very difficult to imagine the Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family. If the Congress has to stay alive in front of the BJP, it will have to adopt a leadership that keeps the party machinery tight and active for 24 hours a day. Otherwise, the existential crisis will further deepen in front of the Congress party. In the midst of these complex situations, how will the party be able to revive itself as a new era party by returning to values? Disappointing dependence on the Gandhi family is a major challenge before the party; another major challenge is the central leadership. But for some reason, the party is still shying away from taking big steps in the forward direction, due to which the breaking breath of the party is constantly being stopped at the possibility of getting new life.

There has been a long-running tussle between the leaders of the Gandhi family, who are loyal and independent. From which the party is moving towards the abyss instead of emerging. What can be deduced from this is that the leadership of Gandhi family lacks maturity and political life whereas the party has long political experience and heritage. In Party, there should be someone who thinks fifty years ahead, but it is not thinking even five days ahead. Do not think only of yourself, do not think of family, do not think of caste, do not think of party or even of nation. When the party starts thinking of the nation, then the directions of the party’s strength will begin to manifest themselves. But it is unfortunate not to happen. To eradicate the misfortune, independent thinking and style of work must be given priority in the party. The Congress will have to overcome confusion, internal strife and turmoil. In fact, the party cannot do well until it resolves the question of central leadership honestly. The party will have to leave any margin of thinking. How many Lakshman lines have to be drawn? Improvement is an ongoing process. Great past is not a guarantee of great future. The party’s resolve to reform will have to be collective yearning. The character of the party will have to be trusted more than its tastes. Who can explain that the times have changed; now the family’s love, longing for power and joining the same race cannot win the hearts of the people? Thinking will have to change, trust has to be built on the public, and otherwise the prospects of revival of the party will continue to be blurred.