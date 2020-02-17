Wildfires and Climate Change

By: Krishna Kanta Chetia

In 2019, online platform Global Forest Watch Fires (GFW Fires) counted over 4.5 million fires worldwide that were larger than one square kilometre. And year after year occurrences of wildfire have been on a rapid rise. In the 2019 end months, the world watched in sheer shock as massive bushfires wreaked unfathomable damage to the wildlife. Till mid January 2020 wildfires consumed an estimated 18.6 million hectares (1,86,000 square kilometres), destroyed over 5900 buildings (including 2779 homes) with 34 people dead in Australia. An estimated one billion animals were killed, including a third of New South Wales’ koalas and some endangered species possibly driven to extinction. Air quality dropped to hazardous levels. The regions affected were left without power and clouds of smoke covers half the continent, according to the preliminary assessment of the devastating fires. The smoke had moved approximately 11,000 kilometres across the South Pacific Ocean to Chile and Argentina. As of 2 January 2020, NASA estimated that 306 million tons of CO2 had been emitted due to this bushfire in Australia.

Susanne Winter, the Forest Program Manager at WWF Germany, says that the number of fires and their size varies from year to year, but the big trend is that the risk of fire is increasing globally. The reasons fires start and take hold in the first place are complex. But experts are now pointing to a connection between the increasing risk of wildfires and warmer ocean temperatures as a result of climate change in addition to direct anthropogenic reasons.

The ocean is like air conditioner for the planet. Oceans absorb carbon dioxide basically in two ways: diffusion from the atmosphere and through photosynthesis in plankton and algae. CO2 moves between the atmosphere and the ocean by molecular diffusion. The difference of pressure in ocean and atmosphere causes CO2 to be exchanged. Since CO2 is soluble, it dissolves in the ocean when the pressure of CO2 is high in the atmosphere in comparison to the ocean. But the solubility varies depending upon the temperature and salinity of the water. The colder the water, the more CO2 can be dissolved. But, manmade greenhouse gases have raised the Earth’s average temperature by an estimated one degree Celsius since the 19th century and the surface of the ocean warmed by 0.8 degrees Celsius.

The ocean does an excellent job of absorbing excess heat from the atmosphere. The top few metres of the ocean store as much heat as Earth’s entire atmosphere. Therefore, as the planet warms, it’s the ocean that gets most of the extra energy. When the ocean gets too warm then the plants and animals that live in it must adapt or die. Even if the algae and planktons which are at the bottom of the food chain decrease in the ocean, entire food web will be disturbed. The fact is that algae cannot carry out photosynthesis in water that is too warm. On the other hand, coral bleaching in many of the places is also one of the consequences of ocean warming.

The warmer the ocean gets, the less energy and CO2 the water is able to absorb and store from the atmosphere. The consequences of this could be devastating. If the ocean continues to be warm, it will have an enormous impact on the climate from extreme temperatures, storms and droughts to floods and late rainy seasons which disrupt ecosystems. Most importantly the wildfires may increase manifold in the decades to come.

In respect to Australia, when strong winds tear through hot and dry landscapes, the bushfire risk increases significantly. But the risk is also growing in regions which were once temperate and cool. In addition to the large fires burning in Europe and California, 2019 also saw wildfires in the Arctic. Alaska experienced record-breaking temperatures of up to 32 degree Celsius, creating conditions for the fires. According to the World Meteorological Organization, we can expect to see forests in the northern hemisphere experiencing wildfires never experienced in 10,000 years. In Alberta of northern Canada, hundreds of fire incidents razed for months over 8,00,000 hectares of land in 2019 summer. According to estimates by Russian authorities, around 9 million hectares of forest were burned in Siberia. The toxic smoke settled over villages and towns causing enormous damage to the environment.

Fires are actually a natural process in the regeneration and renewal of ecosystems. However, 96% of the world’s fires are now either deliberately lit or unintentionally caused by humans. Only 4% of fires start naturally; for example, due to lightning strikes, according to a report by WWF. Many areas are cleared using the slash and burn method to make way for agriculture, livestock or industry, particularly in the Amazon region.

Data from the Global Forest Watch Fires shows that many fires are blazing across Africa, from South Sudan to West Africa. Experts say high population density has led to increasingly intensive use of natural resources, meaning the ecosystems have less and less time to recover. And the fires are also becoming more common.

There were more fires across South America last year than there have been since 2010. Large areas of forest were cleared for agriculture in the Amazon region in 2019. The forest fires in Brazil are politically motivated. Between January and November 2019, more than 80% of forest was destroyed compared to the previous year. Thirty years ago, the Amazon was still so humid that fires like the ones we see today would not have been possible. However, the Amazon is getting drier and drier because of clearing of the land.

Deforestation, climate change and the risk of wildfires are all directly linked. More deforestation means an increase in climate change, which increases the chances of the vegetation drying out, which in turn increases the risk of fire and so on. And the fires continue to increase greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. According to Greenpeace, around 8 billion tons of CO2 is released in fire every year. This is about half as much as the emissions caused by the burning of coal around the world. The bushfires in Australia have already released half the amount of CO2 that the continent would otherwise produce during typical year. Tomorrow, same will happen elsewhere and millions of tons CO2 will be in released in to the atmosphere. We hope the people who are still in denial of the climate change especially in driving seats of political fraternity will be rational enough to change their mind and influence people to work for the planet most importantly at individual level.