Will Corona be able to get jails reformed?

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

After the transition inside the Mumbai Central Jail, Maharashtra has started temporarily releasing half the people in the jails. The Maharashtra government issued a circular, which temporarily facilitates the release of half the prisoners in state jails on bail and emergency parole. States including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi have registered Covid-19 cases in their jails. Seeing the coronavirus infection, Chief Justice SA Bobde has asked the jail authorities how they will stop the corona from spreading. He expressed concern over the danger of corona to prisoners in excess of the capacity kept in jail.

He asked the jail authorities to give an alternative plan to rein in the corona. Arrangements have been made to keep the prisoners infected with the corona in jail in Kerala. Low-risk prisoners are being released in the US and Iranian jails to prevent corona infection. However, the Supreme Court did not make any such suggestion. He insisted on getting all the prisoners examined, keeping the corona-infected prisoners separate and treating them immediately. Chief Justice Bobde said, “The government has advised keeping social distance to prevent the virus from spreading. But the jails have more prisoners than capacity, which is difficult to keep a distance.”

Should the right to bail for prisoners be made an under trial part of the right to life: In bail law, bail as a legal right is required by the person who is waiting for a trial or appeal by his deposit at the required time from the jail Release. Article 39-A of the Constitution directs the State to ensure that the operation of the legal system promotes justice on an equal opportunity basis and, in particular, by appropriate legislation or schemes or in any other way, to ensure Will provide free legal aid. Opportunities to obtain justice cannot be snatched away from any citizen due to economic or other disabilities.

The right to free legal aid or free legal service is an essential fundamental right provided by the Constitution. It forms the basis for fair, impartial, and justifiable freedom under Article 21 of the Constitution of India which states, “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty according to the procedure established by law”. It should also be noted that if a person accused of a bailable offense is arrested or detained without a warrant, he has the right to be released on bail.

In 2017, the Law Commission of India recommended that those serving a maximum sentence for offenses punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years would be released on bail. Bail is a fundamental right. Good reasons must be present with a full explanation in writing to deny bail. , It can be said that if a person is denied the right to bail for any reason, it is a violation of his right to life and liberty. The right to bail was not inserted as a right in the Constitution of India, but it has been developed as a right under Article 21 as a component of personal liberty.

The challenges faced by the inmates at the time of the epidemic are many, prior to the lockdown, state prisons held 50% more prisoners than their capacity. This is much higher than the national average in central jails, against 10 prisoners with an average capacity of 10 inmates. The Maharashtra Jail Department report states that the state jails have a capacity of 23,547, while there were 35,239 prisoners before the lockout. The infrastructure of the jails is extremely poor, cramped and congested jails are mostly central jails of the British period in Maharashtra – bombs for the spread of infectious diseases. The barracks are very crowded, so there are no places to eat and clean. India’s under-trial prisoner numbers are among the highest in the world, the shortage of prison staff is also a challenge. The jail department has an average vacancy of 30% -40%.

The Supreme Court has given recommendations of the committee of Justice Amitava Roy to reform the jails. Speedy trials are considered one of the best methods. There should be at least one lawyer for every 30 prisoners, which is not currently the case. Special fast-track courts should be established to deal with special crimes. There should be a unified prison management system, which contains records of all inmates, cases where witnesses are present, and a stay of confession should not be allowed. Each new inmate should be allowed a free phone call to see his/her family members during their first week in prison. Steps should be taken to provide effective legal assistance to inmates and to provide professional skills and education to inmates, it would be beneficial to use video-conferencing for trials, try to manage salaries to such inmates for financial security after the release of prisoners. Those who are serving punishment should be increased so that when they come out, they have some better finances.

This is possible when more skill development programs are conducted in jails to increase earning opportunities. India is the champion of human rights worldwide, but the dismal state of Indian prisons reflects the contradiction that exists in the Indian criminal justice system. Therefore, prison reforms need to be seen in broad daylight, along with it, it is necessary to have judicial system reforms and police reforms because these trios are the basis of the criminal justice system. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a poet, independent journalist and columnist)