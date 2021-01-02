Will New Year usher in normalcy?

With ‘vaccines’ round the corner against Covid-19 the world is looking ahead to the New Year with mixed expectations.

By: Kamal Baruah

2020 was the Ides of March for the entire world, as Covid-19 like an ill omen took centre stage, forcing people to bunker into their cozy homes throughout the year, cower in fear as the pandemic raged into contagion and threw life out of gear. 2020 will go down into the memory lanes as the worst nightmare of the present times. But there is some sigh of relief as 2020 ends and all hope is on 2021 for a newer beginning, or for normalcy to return. But the question still looms large.

Covid-19 halted life, pushed some into serious depression and suicide, badly affected the livelihood of people, plunged the poor into further penury and joblessness, caused countrywide economic, social and political upheaval. The virus wouldn’t spare the old or the young. But the good news is that there are currently more than 50 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in trials and more than two million people have already been vaccinated in China, US, Britain and Russia. US manufacturer Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech became the first in the world to release full late-stage trial data. Another US based company Moderna (Mrna-1273) became a close second.

But the larger question remains unanswered. Is the Covid vaccine safe and effective? Oxford Uni-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Gamaleya (Sputnik V) claim the vaccine to be effective in just two doses. While many are hankering for an injection as soon as possible, others are sceptical about putting something unknown into their bodies. What actually a vaccine does? Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s use bits of genetic code to cause an immune response called an mRNA vaccine. Our natural immunity may not be long lived for protection against such flu virus. With immunization, our immune system can fight the infection. After all vaccination is the best defence against serious infections.

In the past, vaccines have taken many years to develop. However Covid vaccine is quickly developed with the help of government and it is possible because of developers’ fight against other infectious viruses in the last couple of years. As more people are vaccinated in those countries, families and communities are gradually returning to a more normal routine. But the vaccine has not yet reached India so far. The Covishield from Serum Institute of India partnered with British AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, has applied for authorization. Also there are other groups ZyCov-Di developed by Zydus-Cadila Ahmedabad, Biological E with US Dynavax and Baylor College of Medicine, HGCO19 from Pune based Geneva with Seattle based HDT Biotech Corporation, Nascal by Bharat Bio Tech, Sputnic V developed by Dr Reddy’s Lab and Gamaleya National Centre in Russia. But it is an uphill task for nearly 1.4 billion people to be vaccinated. It’s a huge challenge for India that required hundreds of millions of doses even if half the country needed. It might require a minimum of two years to vaccinate at least a third of India’s population.

Vaccination is a massive exercise for every country. It will surely make us immune to fight against virus. But it does not mean we are immunized after receiving a shot or a vaccine. Natural immunity happens only after one recovers from the actual disease. High effective vaccine Measles and Polio could protect 99 of 100 children. Most vaccine against viral infections is only effective at preventing disease. However they are not 100% effective. Reaction may occur after vaccinations. The vaccine becomes inactive due to incorrect storage, if used past its expiry date, or if incorrectly administered. Vaccine immunity fades over time. Bacterial vaccines contain attenuated bacteria that activate the immune system. Antibodies are built against that particular bacteria, and prevents bacterial infection later. Shockingly Covid-19 is a viral infection.

With the assurance of safety and efficacy, a long term follow up are essential. The poor, needy, vulnerable should get it free from the state. It required large number of auxiliary nurses, midwives for universal immunization programs. Cold chain systems are to be strengthened across the country to deliver multiple doses. The entire world is waiting for that. The sooner a vaccine is available, the better it is for everyone, but pushing through an ineffective or unsafe vaccine is worse than not having one. Hope New Year 2021 will gradually usher into a semblance of normality.