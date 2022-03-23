Will ‘The Kashmir Files’ Be Able To Take Off The Spectacles Of Majority And Minority?

By: Priyanka ‘Saurabh’

‘The Kashmir Files’ tells the true story of the brutal suffering suffered by Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990. This is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide. These are stories that need to be told that may be hard for many separatists to hear. Think about it for a moment, if such brutal atrocities have happened on Kashmiri Hindus, wouldn’t you put aside your political leanings for the sake of humanity and hope for justice for the first generation victims in the right to justice? This was a major failure on the part of the state in its obligation to protect the minority Hindu Pandits in the Valley.

This gave a sure sign of India being a soft state and which is arguably one of the reasons for promoting a separatist mindset and encouraging terrorism. The Kashmir Files opens your eyes to untold stories – politicians with separatist sympathies, the impact of religious extremism, a press that ignored the harsh reality on the ground, and how terrorists masquerade as some kind of revolutionaries was glorified. And you see the real fact how, despite all this subjugation and bloodshed, Kashmiri Pandits did not take up arms. It is heart-warming as the film makes a specific attempt to highlight that fact.

I saw “The Kashmir Files” in a theatre. I held back my tears, but my heartfelt heavy as if “I can’t breathe”. After the film was over, I had a firsthand experience of two sets of Kashmiri victims in the theatre. A senior ‘A’ lady sitting in front of me kept crying loudly. People gathered. I was told that his father-in-law’s eyes had been taken out and that he was one of those who were hanged on the trunk of a tree; Two, the two elderly women sitting next to me were scared. She told me that her uncle’s daughter-in-law was the victim of the ‘blood-soaked’ scene. It makes me ashamed at times, of our tenderness and tolerance, which is defined under the banner of “spiritual Hindu”. Now all Indians must see this “truth”. You have been made to feel the “Kashmiri pain” and the suffering of innocent victims.

January 19 has come to the fore in Kashmir Files as a day of deceit, compulsion, and pain, it should also come; In front of everyone how your people force you to run away from your homes. Even the government does not support you. Not only this, your pain is forgotten by the pages of history. It is unbelievable to think that all this has happened in our country of India, the world’s largest democracy. Shouldn’t other similar atrocities in India also be brought to the fore on the pretext of Kashmir Files? PM Narendra Modi was seen discussing the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. PM Modi said that films like Kashmir Files should continue to be made. This is a good and auspicious sign.

The matter arises many times but is suppressed like the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits were flushed out in the name of being secular and harmonious. They are indeed treated badly in the name of the minority. And it is also true that all limits have been crossed with the Hindus of Kashmir. This made it clear that our system is afraid of itself, trembling. Then we could not save our people. The extent has been reached then now we are not even ready to believe that bad happened to Kashmiri Pandits. The reason is that there is a fear in our mind that the majority of Hindus may not be able to harass Muslims across the country. But is this soft way right? Why is it not happening that we all should give up the matter of justice? Can the majority victim and the minority never be wrong? Would think.

If we look at history, it is not even that these two classes should be in pain of each other, they should be together. If this had happened, then everything would have ended there and they would have shared each other’s sorrow. Now we have to think that how we will be able to remove the spectacles of majority and minority and by focusing on our local issues, we will be able to sow a crop of mutual love and love. The tide of my emotions says why 100 crores Indians are scared and hiding, while our God is fully armed; Trident, mace, bow/arrow, third eye, supreme powers, and what not? Politicians, engineers, doctors, lawyers, writers, juries, media, police, military, citizens it seems that they have given up their professional responsibility, obligations, and contributions to tackle the “tough problem solving” attitude.

Wake up India Change the laws of the bygone era. Lanka Dahan, Mahabharat, War, and Jail would not have happened, if ‘Rama Rajya’ was possible only through “thinking, planning, talking with evil-minded people”. A stitch in time saves nine. (The author is a Research scholar, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)