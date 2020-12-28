Winter – the potential season for heart attacks

By: Dr Balbir Singh

Heart ailments remain one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in India accounting for atleast 25% of the cases being due to the ignorance in the mild symptoms. While the existing burden is growing rapidly, the onset of winter has the potential to trigger this rate. In order to keep warm, the body’s demand to generate heat rises during winters which induces binge eating and craving tendency towards junk food. This may cause a state of high calorie intake with minimal physical activity attributing to laziness, leading to weigh gain, increase in bad cholesterol and lipid levels. All this causes extra load on the working of our heart which has to pump harder and faster to keep the body function going. Most of the population which is healthy can tolerate this effect of weather change but for people who are borderline cases of heart ailment or proven patients of cardiac problems will start showing symptoms that may require immediate medical attention.

Some of the major highlighting factors and reason behind the increasing number of heart problems are as follows:

Cold weather causes blood vessels to tighten in order to preserve core body temperature. That forces BP to rise, putting even more strain on your heart. In order to keep warm, we may eat more and also eat high caloric food which can increase weight, blood sugar and cholesterol. All this causes extra load on the working of our heart. Increased drinking and smoking during winters can also cause more problems Another reason is in this cold weather there are more respiratory infections which cause inflammation and clot formation. In this COVID illness many patients were observed to have heart attacks.

Identifying the early symptoms

Not every heart disease patient has the same symptoms and angina chest pain as its most common feature. Symptoms may vary from nil to severe. Some have just a mild, uncomfortable feeling similar to indigestion, others may experience a painful feeling of heaviness or tightness, usually in the centre of the chest, which may spread to the arms, neck, jaw, back or stomach, palpitation and unusual breathlessness.

It’s important to be aware of early symptoms of heart attack since early diagnosis of these could lead to early treatment and good outcome; the presence of chest heaviness and uneasiness or breathing difficulty are very important to be addressed by meeting a doctor.

What is the mechanism of heart attacks?

The heart attack happens when the artery gets blocked acutely with a clot formation so that there is no blood flow to that portion of the heart

Timely diagnosis is the key

The early diagnosis leads to early treatment and if heart attack is managed within first few hours the heart function will be preserved and patient will survive to do well.

Managing heart problems in the winters

Although coronary heart disease cannot be cured, but treatment can help manage the symptoms, improve the functioning of the heart and reduce the chances of problems such as heart attacks. Effective management includes a combination of lifestyle changes, medicines and non-invasive treatments. Some simple lifestyle changes include eating a healthy balanced diet, being physically active, doing regular exercise, no smoking and controlling blood cholesterol and sugar levels. These can reduce the risk of CHD, stroke and dementia and also have other health benefits.

Maintain your weight and don’t indulge in overeating. Avoid high calorie fatty foods, sugary drinks and sweets to large extent. Exercise 30 to 40 minutes a day even a walk is good. Avoid excessive drinking and completely quit smoking. Drink water at regular intervals. Have good warm clothes for comfort. BP tends to rise in winters so it may need increasing the dose of medications.

The only and the easiest way to prevent heart failure is avoiding the lifestyle and food habits that encourage obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure. Heart Failure or Cardio Vascular disease refers to the fact that your heart is not as healthy as it should be. You have to take better care of it for better functioning. Most of the countries have heart disease as the major one killing people. But the best part is that you can prevent it with a healthy lifestyle. (The writer is the Chairman, Cardiac Sciences of Max Hospital, Saket)