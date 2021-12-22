Wisdom Says Humans Are Born To Be Happy

By: Narvijay Yadav

Whenever I visit Ladakh, I find one thing very common there, and that is the magnetic smile on the faces of the residents of Ladakh. Their simple life, in the heights of the Himalayas, and infinite smiles on their faces make Ladakhis unique not only in India but in the world. The Dalai Lama, the religious leader of Tibet, says that humans are born to be happy. He emphasises happiness and compassion.

The first and last aim of life is to be happy, to be contented, and to be kind toward all the living beings around. The people of Bhutan are the richest in terms of happiness. The government of this tiny nation in the lap of the Himalayas gives utmost importance to the per capita happiness index rather than the per capita income index. But this is a funny word, and strange things keep happening here. Some people do strange things, some are extremely talented and some are unique in their acts or performance. There are also some countries which come in the limelight due to strange rules and regulations. North Korea is one such country, which is in the headlines for a strange reason. The reason is the strange order of the dictator ruler there.

In North Korea, it is strictly forbidden for any citizen to laugh, cry, dance, sing, drink, celebrate birthdays or cheer from December 17 to 27. The reason is that 11 days of national mourning is being followed there. Actually, this country is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the death of its former leader Kim Jong-il. He ruled North Korea from 1994 to 2011. He died of a heart attack on 17 December 2011 at the age of 69. After this his youngest son Kim Jong-un took power. All kinds of activities have been banned there for 11 days. If anyone breaks the rules, he will go to jail. This is the problem of dictatorship. Nothing can be said when a sad order comes into force in North Korea. 149 countries are included in the list of Happiness, in which India ranks on number 144. There are very few people in the world who know how to be happy or keep smiling. There is a start-up called The Happy Tribe in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which teaches people to be happy. Its founder says that about one thousand people and institutions have benefited from this project.

A dating website ‘Match’ conducts a survey on romantic relationships. The latest survey report revealed that bachelor youths in the US are now more likely to seek emotional qualities in their spouses than physical ones. There has been a change in thinking after Covid that people are now looking forward to long-lasting relationships. In the survey, questions were asked about relationships with people between the ages of 18 and 98. 83% admitted that they are looking for an open-minded and accommodating partner. They also want that the spouse should be able to communicate well, that is, be proficient in communication skills. Last year, 90% of respondents preferred physical attractiveness in a partner. Post-Covid pandemic, people’s focus is increasingly on good health, perhaps because of which emotional maturity and the durability of relationships is beginning to outweigh physical beauty. (The writer is a senior journalist & columnist. He can be reached at [email protected])