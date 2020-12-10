Women and Parliament of India

By: Salil Saroj

“Woman is the builder and moulder of the nation’s destiny. Though delicate and soft as a lily, she has a heart far stronger and bolder than of man. She is the supreme inspiration for man’s onward march. Her commanding personality nevertheless is grimly solemn”- said our great poet Rabindra Nath Tagore.

Since time immemorial women have been enjoying a pride of place in Indian culture. In Indian society, women are honoured as Durga, Sita and Savitri who are regarded as the incarnations of strength, service and sacrifice respectively. Our sculptures sing the praises of women thus: In the society where women are respected, live the gods. Women play an active role and make invaluable contributions in the building and development of home, society and nation.

Ours Is the largest democracy in the world where the women-folk constitute almost half of the population. But it is an astonishing fact that though our Constitution guarantees her equality to man, yet only a few have been able to make a room for themselves in our legislative set up. Volumes of our history have numerous reasons to point out as to how woman, the –“Ardhangini” and “Shakti” of man lagged behind.

Women in Vedic India were considered to be a Goddess-something like the Greek conception of Athena, the supreme source of man’s inspiration. In our early history, women had indeed been equal to men. They were well educated in science and arts and we had eminent mathematicians like Lilavati and persons well versed in the Vedic lore, like Maitreyi and Gargi who had contributed to the writing of the Smritis. But then there was a dark period for the women-folk when equal opportunities were denied to them.

The women again became active from the middle of the last century and marched side by side with men to free the country from the shackles of the foreign rule. She strived hard to reform the social laws framed by the British Government for feminine inferiority. With the dawn of freedom, our national leaders began to think seriously about the emancipation of women. They realized the fact that as long as the women of India are not emancipated, their social status would not be raised. The Constitution guaranteed our women equality with men in all walks of life. Our Parliament passed several legislations for raising her social as well as economic standard. But even after 70 years of becoming a Sovereign Republic. India has not such number of women legislators and Parliamentarians as it should have. No country can progress if the women, who constitute half of its population, do not get adequate representation in decision-making machinery. Their participation in framing and implementing at least such laws which relate to women is indispensable and imperative. Also, the general feeling is that women have always suffered in a male-dominated society, always have to fight for their rights in all societies and continue to fight for their economic and social development.

Women are proud of the fact that Smt. Indira Gandhi held the reins of the country as its Prime Minister for quite a long time. Her period as Prime Minister spans almost two decades. Her efforts at ushering in social, economic and political reforms during this period are indeed worth emulating. Her special achievements include abolition of privy purses, nationalization of banks and atomic test in Pokhran which was a milestone in the field of science. In the International arena, she organized a convention of about 100 Non-Aligned Countries to give practical shape to the principles of Panchsheel propounded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as a result of which she became one of the great leaders of the world. There are several other prominent women politicians and parliamentarians who have made significant contributions in the task of nation building. They include Smt. Padmja Naidu, Rajkumari Amrita Kaur, Smt. Sucheta Kriplani, Smt. Najma Heptullah, Smt. Vijaya Raje Scindla and Km. JayaJalltha among others.

At present several eminent women parliamentarians like Remya Haridas, Chandrani Murmu, Agatha K Sangma, Mahua Moitra, Goddeti Madhavi, Mimi Chakrobarty, Raksha Khadse and Rita Bahuguna Joshi among others are raising their voice in Parliament for protecting the interests of the women and also for treating social awareness among them. They resist with all the force at their command all attempts at the exploitation of women and atrocities being committed against them and demand all protection for them.

After Independence various provisions for the welfare of women have been made in the Constitution of India and for the same purpose several laws have also been enacted. But since women are generally not aware of them, these could not yield the desired results. The Hindu Marriage Act, the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act, the Equal Remuneration Act, the Suppression of immoral Traffic in Women and Girls Act, the Commission of Sati (Prevention) Act and such other laws have made a great impact in protecting pride of women. Today in India women are not getting adequate protection as they have limited knowledge of these laws. Atrocities are being committed against them every day. They are humiliated and even burnt for not bringing dowry In spite of the anti-dowry law.

If we really want to ameliorate a lot of women, we have not only to enact laws for their welfare but have also to create social awareness and consciousness among them. Women Parliamentarians would also have to put in concerted efforts in this direction. More and more women in the country would have to be made literate. Exploitation of women would have to be opposed tooth and nail. Women Parliamentarians should do constructive work to enlighten the women about their rights and duties and also seek the help of welfare organizations and voluntary institutions in this respect. In that way, they will not only discharge their responsibilities as parliamentarians in real terms but will also be able to create awareness among women and thus the work for the upliftment of women will be carried on in the form of a movement.

In a country like India, women parliamentarians should visit villages and towns and impress upon womenfolk to work for their own welfare with missionary zeal. The task of Women development will be incomplete without creating necessary consciousness among women in rural areas. Constructive cooperation of Women Parliamentarians in this direction will go a long way to sort out our national and social problems and to enlist the cooperation of women in the task of nation-building.