Women and workplace issues

By: Dimple Sarma

Although women have come across a long way resolving many issues and fighting for their rights, still they are experiencing discrimination at various levels. In workplace many women are engaging themselves in promising role yet there are many challenges and discrimination seen on their part. In many places women are underrepresented, their progress is being stopped in the workplace citing the excuses like if they promoted to a higher level it will need long working hours, more dedication and devotion towards work than their family which seems quite impossible.Many women are working at low pay to make themselves busy. Equality is a major issue which is still alarming in many organizations.There are some major women issues in workplace which may need to look after.

# Women need to prove

To meet the standard and to hold a higher position in an organization, a woman needs to prove herself more than her counterparts. It is very common to hold a good and senior position by a male in an organization. If we say women also hold such a position, it is definitely yes but that are very less in number. Women need to prove themselves, need to raise voice for their rights. Although they deserve such a position, the positive result comes after a lot of hurdles.

#Periods: A common problem

In a month, the most sensitive time for a woman are those period days. The pain, the irritation, the mood swings through which women have to undergo through these days can never be understandable by others. A woman needs proper rest during periods and a hygienic environment is much needed. It seems that many organizations don’t have such facilities for women i.e. toilet. During period days, women undergo mood swings, depressions which are very real. But many people think of it as an excuse in workplace which is totally not acceptable. Women need to be conscious about their moods like their stains.

#Pregneancy

Pregnancy is a major concern in workplace. There are numerous examples of discrimination and job loss for women employees during their pregnancy period. The maternity discrimination is so higher that often it comes as offensive narration by colleagues or seniors, kind of advice to leave the job in the form of taking rest, no signs of promoting them to better position and finally women employees are fired. Even after the child birth, the amount of maternity leave is not sufficient to leave the child alone.

#Sexual harassment

Not only someone’s unwanted touch means sexual harassment. Sexual harassment comes in the form of verbal comments, unwanted looks, messages and worst part is the physical touch. Many women employee don’t raise voice or file complaint against this kind of behavior at workplace due to the fear of losing their job if it is done by some senior personnel or due to the fear of hitting back at them.Even sometimes women need to carry the whole burden on their shoulder.

#Female in a superior position

It is a common scenario to see a man in a higher position but working under a woman in an organization? How does it feel for other employees? Many employees think that working under a woman is not their cup of tea and they feel less satisfied. It is the result of old styled tradition of not engaging women at work and eventually there is less number of women holding the top most positions. There is no spontaneous encouragement for women employees and as a result seeing your boss as a woman is like seeing something unusual. Not only this, working under a female boss leads to ego clash also for other male employees as they are not supposed to take orders from a lady. Chances are there for verbal altercation and may try to ignore her.

#Pay Gap

Pay gap is a major concern for women employee. Let us take a small example here. If a woman employee takes a career gap due to child birth or any other issues, then after that period if she willing to join again she has to face a huge pay difference. Apart from this gender pay gap is also there. Daily wage rates for men and women are different in different sectors.

#The outer look

Most of the time women are judged by their appearance, their look, how they wear, what they wear, how they carry themselves in the workplace are a matter of discussion or mostly a matter of gossip for other people. They need to be formal and decent every time other than being real. If a women doesn’t dress well, others assume she don’t have office ethics. On the other hand, if a woman dresses well and pays attention on how to carry her, people talk behind her like she tries to get attention from others. So, anyhow women are judged by others and it is so complex to find a perfect look with a professional attitude.

#Work life balance

It is always on women’s part to make balance between work, home, and family. Personal life suffers due to work and similarly work front gets affected due to personal liabilities. While meeting deadlines and completing office task, a woman needs to sacrifice time from her family life. And on the other hand, while fulfilling family demand and performing household roles she misses her important work at workplace. Ultimately, the woman needs to hold back at the same position over the years whereas it is not for non-performance but for imbalance between her professional and personal deeds.

Positive attitude towards women employees and a changed mindset can bring changes to these kind of issues. Woman should also be aware of their rights. She should be alert, aware and confident in her front. To make a workplace progressive every employee should get same conducive environment. There is a sheer need to treat a woman respectfully.