Women drugs addiction and its motive

By: Dr Jagadindra Raychoudhury

Addiction of alcohol is a mature practice in our society. In Assam, during the Ahom era country liquor was very much popular amidst almost all sections of people. Some of them became ‘dhod’ consuming liquor and without any engagement during the tenure of Ahomraj, as a result ‘dhodor ali’ was constructed by dhod themselves which still persists. During British colonial period they started trading opium with China by 1915, but the biggest market marked its end after some years. The dealings of British East India Company, opium, traditionally used medicinally, became a non-medicinal business commodity during the late eighteen and throughout the nineteenth century. A few decades ago, people who used to consume liquor needed a license from the government, but the system has been abolished as time flew and the market became easily accessible for common people. The liquor shops were opened to all and are available at a short distance at present and it turns to expansion of consumers.

The most alarming state of affairs is the changing of gender in alcohol consuming. Girls and women have started consuming alcohol in the so-called aristocratic families to show off their standard and especially girls have started the same habit that shifts for their higher studies leaving their native place. But the situation got worse when the consuming of alcohol started shifting towards drugs. Now, the point to be discussed is why the women have started this practice? It is focused after a prolonged investigation that women themselves describe that they are using drugs for controlling weight, fighting exhaustion, coping with pain and attempts to self-treat mental health. Worldwide, 19.5 million females aged 18 or above have used illicit drugs in the past years. Using drugs especially during the pregnancy can be risky to the woman’s health as well as that of her children, in both the short and long term. It is well known to us that most drugs, including opiods and stimulants could potentially harm not only the mother herself but also the unborn baby. However, recent epidemiologic surveys suggest that this gap between men and women has narrowed in recent decades. According to a survey in the early 1980s estimated male female ratio of alcohol use disorder as 5:1 in contrast to more recent surveys that report a ratio of approximately 3:1. The most recent study of substance use from the National Epidemiologic survey on alcohol showed that men were 2:2 times more likely than women to have drug abuse and 1.9 times more likely to have drug dependence.

The use of drugs by girls and women are very crucial in the state of affairs which reflect the worst condition in our society. In this regard, many reputed organizations investigated the matter and socked out the factors under which they started different journeys in their life span and the following factors might be responsible for it.

Depression and Mental illness: It is very much common to girls. Out of one third of high school girls reports regular feeling of sadness or hopeless, as a result tried to attempt suicide. Depressed girls often tried self-medicated by using drugs.

Stress and Inability to cope: In comparison to males, females have a tendency to internalize their reactions to stress. According to the survey, 41% of young women report their inability to cope with stress as a result of using drugs. Stressful life comes to their life due to different events like death or illness in family or friends, parental divorce and may be change of school.

Low self- Esteem: Low self-confidence is another part of girls or young women. Body image and social image are often top priorities for high school girls who want to fit. They want to lose weight and make them popular along with their beauty. In this regard they start drinking, drug use and smoking habits. They believe that using drugs is the answer to this entire problem.

History of Trauma: It is reported that during the treatment of drugs using girls report that they were sexually or physically abused in their lifetime. It is to be observed that the girls who have been sexually abused are more likely to smoke, drink and use drugs than those who are not abused.

A recent report of Assam is very grim because the rate of drug abuse rose with a rapid rate than earlier. According to a former female drug user, who recently underwent de-addiction therapy, has claimed that drug abuse among girls have substantially increased in the state. The scenario is particularly alarming in upper Assam. The present situation in Guwahati is at present almost out of control. According to the report, in Assam 1.9 lakh people need help for cannabis related problems, 0.5 per cent people in the age group of 10-75 years use ganja and in the age group of 10-17 years are addicted to different illicit drugs. Drug addiction and abuse to girls or women in the present context is very alarming which has indirectly a great impact on society. To overcome this deadly situation parents should have a constant vigilance to their daughters and try to enhance the communication between parents and their siblings, so that they will not deviate from the original path. It is to be noted that any sort of pressure should be minimized by guardians or well-wishers to make free use of any kind of drugs and alcohol.