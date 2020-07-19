Women Empowerment

Indian Army brings ray of hope for rural women

By: Girish Das

49 year old Kalpana Barman’s life has been that of struggle of a widow who is left to fend for her family and a symbol of rural women who suffer similar fate, till some Good Samaritans step into their lives and bring hope in the family and faith in humanity. For Kalpana, the Indian Army was her saviour.

A resident of Uttar bhertari village of Meda Gaon panchayat under Chakchaka development block of Barpeta district of Assam, Kalpana had lost her husband in a drowning incident on 14 Mar 1997. Her husband served with the Assam Police and was on his way to duty when the drowning mishap happened. Nothing compares to the woes of a woman, at the death of the family’s bread earner. Having had to fend for herself and sustain her two young sons with a meagre pension of Rs 2100, Kalpana sought other ways to manage the expenditure. With this amount it was impossible for her to provide quality education for her children.

Despite the trauma of being without a husband, she was determined to fight for her children and began to move from pillar to post in the government departments in search of avenues. She took up vocational courses in vermi compost making, mushroom cultivation and tailoring. With the skills that she had acquired, Kalpana was planning to venture into the world of entrepreneurship in a small scale on her own, until one fine day, help came out of the blue, as if an answer to her prayers.

An Indian Army at Sorbhog, as part of its social responsibility was on a mission to identify women from nearby areas who were seeking to expand their earning horizon to support families. They were able to identify Kalpana and several other women from the area. The camp contacted a Pune based NGO ‘Aseem Foundation’ and with its support helped the rural women to set up small scale businesses. For Kalpana and her colleagues, they were required to produce a specific quantity of Gamochas and deliver them to the NGO, which helped market the products in various parts of the country.

With the platform provided by the Indian Army, the women workforce, led by Kalpana Barman, started to work wonders. The army venture proved a blessing for the women, most of whom had families and had to travel miles for work, leaving their kids behind and their cattle and agri land at risk. The women set up their work stations with the help of the Army and the NGO and were able to give more time to family and household chores. In course of time, Kalapana helped the army and the NGO identify more such women in nearby villages, in collaboration with respective gaonburahs and volunteers of ASRLM (Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission).

This initiative of Indian Army enabled each woman to earn Rs. 8250 a month, weaving traditional gamochas, which were exported to other towns and metropolitan cities of the country, and thereby helping in showcasing traditional Assamese gamochas to other parts.

With increased and steady income, women like Kalpana could not only save and survive, but see a ray of hope and dream for the future. These women were supporting their families financially and emotionally.

The Indian Army and the Aseem Foundation were the Good Samiritans for the rural women, who had every reason to be grateful for the smiles and ray of hope that dawned in their families.