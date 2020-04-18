Women’s mental health and gender bias

By: Dimple Sarma

In Indian culture, marriage of women is considered as sacrosanct union, a part and parcel of our society other than being financially independent or opting for a good career. Male figures of our household are considered as the main wage earner and women are always taken for granted to take care of the whole family, children and other in house works. These untold rules are followed generation by generation. Gender issues started from our homes only. A gap is maintained between a male figure and a female figure in our traditional families that women always hesitate to talk freely about their decision, about their mental well-being, their likes and dislikes etc in front of their family. Women are not only facing gender biases but also they are always under mental pressure. Like every year, this year too the whole world had celebrated Women’s day to bring equality, anti-discrimination and to make a better world for women from each and every aspect. Year 2020 has marked the year for gender equality, keeping the theme as ”I am Generation Equality: Realizing women’s rights”. Till date no country in the world has achieved gender equality totally. Somehow or the other women are always undervalued, deprived. So, to minimise these gap the whole world is giving much importance in a gender-balanced society.

As part of women’s day or any other women development program every year many ways are adopted to empower women. Many schemes, development goals, agendas are considered for overall development of women like education, employment generation, self help groups etc. Often these goals aim to fulfil women’s daily needs in their respective work area to run their life and to make them independent. Stress has always been given to support a woman externally. But apart from these, it seems that many women and teenager girls are suffering from stress, depression and some hidden feelings which they are unable to describe to anyone. Few days ago the news comes as a shock for everyone who has witnessed that beautiful bride’s dance number on her wedding day. Her love for life, love for her husband was totally reflected in that enchanting number where she danced by heart. Touchwood! How beautiful life was for her. That viral video with 1.3 million views made her overnight sensation. But, after few months of her wedding she decided to quit her life. So, what made her to take this step? Was she suffering from depression or there was something else that is still unknown. Whatever is the reason, we must say we lost a life. We lost someone who is full of life, full of talent.

Gender has always been considered as a determinant for mental health. A male person’s view is considered as important but a women’s decision is considered less important. Women are compelled to follow the code of conduct, need to maintain the traditions, have to follow family norms despite many differences. We all know these discriminations are not new. Every time when we are talking about women issues, we talk only about like women empowerment, women safety, spreading of education etc. But are we focussing on someone’s mental issues? Are we creating that much of space or environment to talk freely about our problem to someone close to us? Are families giving that much of importance to a girl child to know about her mental state? Probably no. Still we feel shy to talk about mental health and it is discussed in closed door. If we can talk about strengthening a woman, we should give importance on their mental health too. A woman may laugh, may take care of her child, may be a master in her profession, she may be the one who always wants her family to be happy yet she may be depressed. Mental health is a crucial element for running a healthier life. There might be many reasons of depression which is even difficult to evaluate for a woman because she used to be so much busy in performing her duties towards her family. A stress-free woman can lead a happier life and can be more productive. What we need is to talk openly about our mental health, about our issues and most importantly we need someone to listen to us. Family members can play an important role in overcoming this kind of situation. Every woman should take a pledge to take care of yourself, to make yourself a priority, don’t let depression and stress ruin your life.