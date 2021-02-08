Women’s mental health in India a priority

By: Panchi Changkakoty

Anita could feel her anxiety kicking in this week when she heard the house help of her ex while returning her stuff to her whispering, “Girls like her should be kicked out of their homes, they don’t deserve to live.” Just when she thought life couldn’t be more cruel to her, she had to hear such nasty words passed on from her ex husband. It seemed like the whole world was crashing down on her. She felt so suffocated that night; she even tried to take her own life by running a sharp blade across her veins. “Oh God! Please rescue me from this life. I want to go to a better place where I have peace.” She said to herself.

According to a recent study in December 2019, “The prevalence of depressive disorders stood at 3.9 percent among women and 2.7 per cent among men in India; about 3.9 per cent women had anxiety disorders.” As the data implies more women suffer from anxiety disorders and depression in India than men do in general. Among women with depression, the probability of them dying by suicide is excessive than it is in the case of men suffering from the same disorder. “Apart from the fact that the implications of these disorders is higher among women, hardly any women also seek treatment for their mental health issues” said Dr Rajesh Sagar, professor psychiatry AIIMS.

“Biologically women are more susceptible to certain kinds of depressive disorders such as postpartum depression. Social factors such as domestic violence and dowry related problems also affect the mental health of a woman, “said Dr Sagar. Anita was no stranger to these issues. She knew in her mind something was not right. Every day was a struggle for her for the past few months. She had to hear things like, “You haven’t contributed enough to this family. You didn’t bring much decorative items for your in-laws house. You are Big Zero. You don’t have any good qualities.” However Anita was a graduate and did her MBA in marketing. She has a six figure salaried job and she brought gifts for her husband and in laws very often. And she helped her mother in law every morning and night in the kitchen. So what makes a woman not good enough? I want the answer to this question. Isn’t she doing enough already?

“The women who died by suicide were highest in the age group of 15-35 years, also the time period when women are in all probability to get married and encounter different issues,” said Dandona. “Issues within marriage like mental harassment and physical violence are normalised and help is not sought,” she added. Just when Anita and her husband had a huge fight at dinner a few months after their marriage, her mother in law advised her and said, “You have to compromise. Can’t you see me compromising with your father in law every day?” Why does she have to take the abuse and suffer silently? This shows how often mother’s of a son, in spite of themselves having a daughter too, don’t feel any empathy and take no notice of the wrongful things or issues that happen with their daughter in laws because of their son. In a marital bond, women are often portrayed as being on the wrong side. People often defend their wrong doings by pointing out how a woman is ignoring all other happy moments and just clinging on to one or few particular negative incidents that happened (like a black dot on a white paper.) But sometimes even one such negative incident could affect her dignity and self respect. Yes looking at that particular incident could be like seeing a black dot on white paper taking more weight over everything. Man might feel they, “might have uttered some words out of anger”, but it affects a person much more than one can imagine as they are not the ones who experienced prejudice.

Unipolar depression, foreseen to the second paramounting cause of global disability by 2020 is two times as common in women. Depression and anxiety disorders cause 41.9 percent of disability in women compared to 29.3 per cent in men. Symptoms of depression are common in women and men altogether, though women exhibit them differently. For instance they often are tricked into “reverse vegetative” symptoms such as increased appetite and weight gain, which eventually leads to loss of self respect and anxiety disorders, and the gravity of symptoms is again higher in women. The clichés like “Good Indian women” and “ Great Indian All-Sacrificing Motherhood” who always put others first further leave very little room for Indian women to arrange and care for their own mental health and prevent them from putting themselves first ever. A very thoughtful message that can inspire us to speak up and get help could be these lines by Malala Yousafzai- “ I raise up my voice- not to shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”