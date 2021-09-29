World Heart Day: Explaining pillars to beat CVD

Harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally

By: Jayashree Kakoti

Heart Day is a part of an international campaign to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases and stroke prevention. The World Heart Federation (WHF) organizes World Heart Day, an international campaign on September 29th every year. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) including strokes are responsible for half of all Non-Communicable Diseases making it the world’s number one killer.

The World Heart Federation (WHF), in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), announced the establishment of World Heart Day in 1999. The idea for this event was proposed by Antoni Bayés de Luna, president of WHF from 1997-99.

World Heart Federation is a Non-Government organization. It is situated in Geneva, Switzerland. It commits to unite its members and lead the global fight against heart disease and stroke. The WHF focuses on the vulnerable areas of the world, low and middle-income countries.

The World Heart Federation has continued to sponsor the annual event, assembling and distributing information and declaring a theme for the day.

WHO targets for non-communicable disease mortality reduction by 2025, reducing premature deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD) by at least 25%, the world’s leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives each year, and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD. It aims to drive action to educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity,

Why & how it is celebrated:

Risk factors that lead to heart disease and stroke include:

High blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels.

Smoking.

Improper diet.

Obesity.

Use heart to connect is about using your knowledge, compassion and influence to make sure you, your loved ones and the communities you’re part of have the best chance to live heart-healthy lives. It’s about connecting with our own hearts, making sure we’re fuelling and nurturing them as best we can, and using the power of digital to connect every heart, everywhere.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Heart Federation urges people around the world to ‘Use Heart to Beat CVD’, saying that, “In the time of Covid-19, taking care of your heart is more important than ever before.” Telehealth has a huge role to play as we continue to use heart to beat CVD.

Three key pillars to beat CVD:

EQUITY

Disconnected hearts are at greater risk of heart disease and stroke due to lack of access to CVD prevention, treatment and control – yet half the world’s population doesn’t have access to internet connectivity.

Technology and data will help us bridge the gap and do it fast. It is about enabling and empowering everyone, everywhere – young and old, men, women and children, patients, community healthworkers, doctors to use digital tools for better prevention, diagnosis and care of heart-related conditions.

Not all hearts are equal. But they should be… and digital health can help to redress the balance.

PREVENTION

Look after your heart by eating a healthy diet, saying no to tobacco and getting plenty of exercise. Digital tools, like phone apps and wearables, can really help you to get motivated and stay on track.

If you have an underlying health condition, such as heart disease, heart failure, diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity, don’t let Covid-19 stop you from attending your regular check-ups. And never avoid calling the emergency services if you need to – it’s safe and medical professionals are there for you.

COMMUNITY

There are 520 million people globally living with CVD that have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 in the last year. Due to increased vulnerability to more severe forms of Covid-19, this population has been told they are vulnerable, at-risk and should shelter in place.

There are many consequences of this, amongst them:

Missing medical appointments

Lack of contact with family and friends

Reduced physical exercise

Digital networks have the power to connect patients with families, friends, other patients, doctors and carers. No one should have to feel alone, pandemic or not, so let’s use technology to overcome isolation and gaps in care.

The government and non-government organizations celebrate and promote World Heart Day with activities such as fun runs, public talks, concerts, and sporting events. Every year more and more people participate in these events showing their support for World Heart Day.

Moreover, the World Heart Federation also organizes awareness events in more than 100 countries. They include health checks, sports events, including walks, runs and fitness sessions, public talks and science forums, stage shows, concerts, and exhibitions.

In addition to that, The World Heart Federation motivates the health care professionals, medical societies, policy makers, patients, organizations and other healthy individuals to come forth and participate actively in the campaign to reduce the fear of heart diseases and strokes. Also, people show their support by organizing their own heart-healthy events and activities.

By this ways if we can commit to our own concerns and promises, it will not only let us live healthy but will also help in achieving the non-communicable disease burden worldwide. (The author is an Associate Professor, College Of Nursing, NEMCARE Foundation, Mirza)