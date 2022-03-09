World Needs Healers Not Bombs And Guns

By: Bhikkhu Sanghasena

It is hard to believe that even after 12 days of war between the Ukraine and Russia, even after the loss of so many precious human lives and unthinkable destruction, our world leaders have been unable to stop this inhuman war. Passion for war is the grossest stupidity on the part of humanity. Compassion for the world is the greatest wisdom on the part of humanity. This beautiful world can become heaven and human beings can experience divine life here on this Earth, if humanity only understands the art of living with compassion for all, passion for none, love for all, and hatred for none. Most unfortunately, greedy, egoistic, warmongering leaders have developed a passion for war instead of developing compassion for the world.

Alas! Obstructed by ignorance, ensnared by greed and driven by self-interest human beings have converted this heaven like beautiful earth into a battlefield. Straying from the righteous path, humanity has committed more crimes than any devils, ghosts, and animals. Devils and ghosts are just stories to frighten children; the real devils and ghosts are those human beings who have strayed from the righteous path, from the path of compassion. I wonder whether the word civilization applies to this mad humanity? If we look around, the world looks like a madhouse. Humanity fought five thousand wars in three thousand years! What else we can call this if not a madhouse?

The escalating war between Ukraine and Russia is extremely serious and dangerous, and world leaders need to address this crisis urgently. This is not the Olympic Games; this is a question of life and death—not only for the people of Ukraine and Russia, but the whole world and the whole mankind.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, seems to be sick: obsessed with military power, obsessed with his passion for war. He needs healers not counterparts or enemies. World leaders must think seriously about how to stop him from resorting to nuclear weapons. If Putin fails to achieve what he wants to achieve, if he is hated and isolated by the whole world, including his own Russian people, if he becomes a war criminal and, at the end, he realizes that his life is finished and he has no future, if that moment comes, then out of a sense of complete frustration and hopeless he might think “what is the point of spending life in jail with so much humiliation?” He might think of dying, committing suicide; this is exactly what happened to Adolf Hitler during the Second World War, and thus he committed suicide.

Putin might think: “Well, I will not kill myself like Adolf Hitler. I will take with me as many people as possible by pressing the button on my nuclear arsenal.” Adolf Hitler did not have that power; if he had he would surely have used it. Let us sincerely pray that such a time never comes. But nobody can say what is going to happen; therefore, world leaders should take all available precautions and not leave any stone unturned. It might sound fantastic or childish, but we implore all leaders to think deeply and do everything possible to prevent Putin from such last resort. They must realize and understand that hatred is never appeased by hatred; darkness is never vanquished by darkness.

Due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, so many precious human lives of innocent people, including children and mothers, have been lost, and millions of people have been displaced. The destruction of property and infrastructure has been beyond imagination. The global economy has been badly affected, and the fear of nuclear world war is being felt everywhere.

World leaders and the UN have not succeeded in preventing this most dangerous ongoing war. Hatred and anger seem to be growing everywhere, which is not the remedy but moving toward ever worse conditions. The supply of more arms and ammunition to Ukraine from the US and NATO to keep the war going is a very big question. Is it wise to do so? Is this the solution? Will this policy bring an end to the war? Isn’t supplying more war equipment simply adding fuel to the fire?

Instead of adding fuel, leaders must come to the negotiating table and without any bias. They must listen to each other and find the middle way. All of these crises are created by human beings. And any problems created by human beings can be stopped by human beings (our world leaders). Time seems to be running out. World leaders much act first to prevent this war from escalating further. Our leaders must think seriously about how to prevent Putin from resorting to nuclear arms.

The involvement of NATO in this war directly or indirectly means the start of a world war. The coming days seem to be most crucial, when all hangs in the balance. A sense of total frustration and isolation may compel Putin to take any step, which is very dangerous. War never brings any good results for anyone. Our leaders should remember the result of the First World War and the Second World War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War, the Syrian War, the India-Pakistan War, and on and on. These wars brought nothing but unforgettable pain, tears, and trauma to countless people. Actually the fighting of war seems to be between the super power countries. It is very sad how the Ukraine and its innocent people are being used as goat sacrifices, what we call in Hindi ‘Bakari ka Balidhan’.

Oh, peace loving people, respected religious leaders, please: let us wake up and offer our earnest prayers. Come and stand together to do every possible thing to stop this most dangerous war before it is too late. Prayer has a power; it is the power of love and compassion that can defeat all negative forces.

Our leaders must use the power of love and compassion rather than the power of bombs and guns. This world, this humanity is sick, and healers are needed, universal compassion is needed. May the power of love and compassion penetrate the hearts of all the powerful leaders of the world. May the light of wisdom shine all over Ukraine and Russia. May this inhuman war come to an end. May peace prevail all over the world. (The author is a founder & president of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, Leh. He can be reached at http://www.bhikkhusanghasena.org)