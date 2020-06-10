World towards a new Cold War

By: Kumar Ramesh

Like India’s Chanakya Niti, the military general of China’s Zhou Dynasty, Sun-Tzu in his famous book ‘The Art of War’ written in the sixth century, explained how the enemy could be defeated in battle without fighting, and today using the same tactics, the Chinese government has threatened India through its mouthpiece Global Times Magazine – that India should not become America’s pawn in the cold war between China and America, otherwise there will be very few things to get to India but it will lose a lot. If seen, the world has reached a new turning point since the beginning of 2020, now the world will end by going to a new polarization, new superpower, new globalization, new self-reliance and perhaps the independence of new countries. Of course, this will take decades and the competition for arms will also increase. But starting with the US-China trade war and the conditions that the world is facing today through the coronavirus, it also includes Geo-strategy, Geo-politics, Monopolism, Neo-imperialism and War Tactics. This incident has brought two superpowers to the fore, one side is the US which has banned many countries by exercising powers and has also exonerated itself from many international treaties.

On the other hand is China, which has engaged itself in aggressive diplomatic and military persecution of its neighbors, by linking itself to the proposal of conducting an international independent investigation on coronavirus. But the truth is that both the heads of the state are engaged in saving their face in this defeat winning game, for which they have made nationalism and sovereignty their weapon. The main thing to understand is why military activities started when the case was of coronavirus, and how countries like India, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia got involved in these matters. There are two reasons mainly that all the above mentioned countries have come close to American factions at present and secondly that all countries have border disputes with China. But in this scenario, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet’s demand for independence also remains a matter of discussion all over the world.

Since there is no doubt that China is a strong country and it was emerging as a superpower, but the corona pandemic has given a major blow to its credibility. Although no country in the world is benefiting from this, but if anyone is suffering the most damage and brunt, then it is China. The biggest question at the moment is why the world has moved towards the Cold War instead of finding a solution to the pandemic, so it is because of the ambition of Chinese President Xi Jinping. There was also a period when China was not even giving any recognition in 1949, because the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Mao Zedong was engaged in handling the power with armed revolution. But Premier Zhou-Enlai was the leader of the policies behind establishing diplomatic relations with other countries, avoiding sanctions after the annexation of Tibet in 1950, joining the United Nations in 1972 and gaining permanent membership of the Security Council. Who handled the entire foreign policy behind the scenes and saved China from being alone. This tradition was not changed even by the paramount leader Deng-Xiaoping, who brought the Cultural Revolution in the seventies, under whose rule China turned from communism to capitalism. But since Xi Jinping took charge of the President, there have been unexpected reversals in those policies, now he has included himself in the constitution to run power for life.

Now the whole game starts with ‘Xi Doctrine’ here, because the 10 great dreams that Xi has made to make China a superpower are now cracking. From the Chinese perspective, due to the deteriorating economic health around the world, it is unable to focus on fulfilling President Xi Jinping’s dream. Whereas this is the only source of legalization of Xi Jinping in China under one party rule. So instead of fulfilling Xi’s dream, China is now airing issues such as nationalism and solidarity, and this shift in China’s stance is due to its growing rivalry with the US. China has so far spent approximately $595 billion in the Belt and Road Initiative project, and the trillions of dollars of projects cancelled to hide information on coronaviruses are different. This includes the recent $ 5 billion desalination project by Israel and the cancellation of a $ 3 billion construction project by Australia.

All these results are going to frighten China; African countries have given the biggest blow in this. In spite of all this, Xi Jinping has not left his ambitions incomplete, so he is resorting to sovereignty and nationalism all over the country to divert attention from all things and save his face; so that his rival and the Chinese people will not have any resentment should not arise. He first began work on a plan to unify Taiwan’s Pratas Islands with military action in China, and then enforces security law in Hong Kong by trampling the policy of ‘One country – Two system’ and ending his autonomy. China is also running a separatist propaganda to end Tibet’s autonomy. When nothing happened, they started a border dispute with India in Sikkim and Ladakh and brought it under pressure. China may be describing the situation on the Indian border as stable and controllable, but it is one of the largest military assemblies between the two countries in the last several years. China may be describing the situation on the Indian border as stable and controllable, but the reality it is one of the largest military assemblies between the two countries in the last several years.

In real terms, this is the annoyance under which India has restricted FDI and FPI coming from China. China is also agitated that India is opposing its biggest infrastructure project BRI and has given shelter to the Dalai Lama while strengthening relations with the US. Therefore, by threatening all the neighbours, the Chinese President is trying to become a hero in the eyes of the country. Not only this, Xi is also hoping that in order to completely stop the coronavirus in his country, the world should praise him instead of punishing him. Now that all this is happening, the response was sure to come. On the one hand, a proposal has been made in the US Congress to declare Tibet as an independent country, on the other hand, trying to recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country by keeping the One China policy aside. On the third side, the abolition of Hong Kong’s trade-related status, restrictions on its officials, and ultimately President Trump’s decision to expel the US from the WHO have shocked the world.

Soon America is going to separate from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty so that after 1992, it can show its strength to the world by conducting nuclear tests again. But all this is not going to stop here. America wants to expand the G7 group to stop China, which can also include India. Apart from this, Britain has also proposed to create a D10 means Democracy 10 group; it has also advocated the inclusion of India, which aims to stop China’s 5G technology.

Here India is considering an action plan for One Sun – One World – One Grid to counter China’s BRI project, so that all the countries involved in the International Solar Alliance can be connected to a huge power grid whose main beneficiary will be the continent of Africa. The recent announcement of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Naval Logistic Pact with Australia is also an important step under which India will be able to use the Cocos Islands to block China. India, America, Japan and Australia are already engaged in siege of China by the Quad and JAI group. So I suggest that Xi Jinping should change his policies, otherwise he may have to suffer from strategic interests other than economy, because if he withdraws his forces from Ladakh, it will only spread negativity in China itself Changes in power will increase. And if they did not withdraw the army, India would surely move closer to the US by joining all groups, so Xi Jinping is now trapped and the world has turned to a new cold war. However, there is no doubt that coronavirus and racial violence have shaken not only Donald Trump but also America’s roots. However, we will see how far this pseudo-dispute will be stopped. (The writer is a Criminologist, Foreign Affairs Analyst & World Record holder. He can be reached at Tweeter: @KumarRamesh0)