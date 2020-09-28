Ziro Valley – an enchanting holiday destination

Music, food, nature, adventure and peace! Ziro is Arunachal’s holiday capital.

By: Sankha Subhra Devbarman

Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan and Patkai ranges, Ziro is a picturesque town, a charming valley marked with lush vegetation of thick forests blessed with exotic flora and fauna and has, in recent years enchanted hordes of tourists of all hues, seeking adventure, nature, music, food and a holiday to remember.

Ziro lies in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh and is distanced 167 km from the state’s capital Itanagar. It is also one of the oldest towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is known for its scenic plateau. The beauty of this town has attracted the attention of many, due to which it has been shortlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tucked in a quaint corner of the country, the vibrant town of Ziro is famous for its annual music festival, unique ethnic dishes and of course, lovely and breathtaking views full with greenery. A drive from Itanagar to the Ziro valley is an adventure and a quest for beauty that every traveller wants to romance with.

Perched at an altitude of 1500m above sea level, the hills of Ziro are vegetated with bamboo and pine trees and surrounded by paddy fields. The imposing landscape of lush green forest, streams and elevated patches lend beauty to this small town. Apart from the fascinating natural landscape, the Apatani plateau offers the traveller a brush with unique cultivation techniques applied by the farmers. It is famous for paddy-cum-pisciculture cultivation. The area is renowned for the terrace paddy fields where the unique system of poly-culture and water management is practiced by the local people. The town is home to very friendly Apatanis, a unique tribe marked apart from others for its special characteristic features. Unlike other hill tribes who practice Jhum cultivation which requires clearing forest, the Apatanis practise permanent wet land cultivation for paddy and other crops. Women of this tribe use nose plugs and facial tattoos to adorn.

The climatic condition of the district varies from place to place as well as season to season, largely influenced by the altitude of the terrain. Ziro experiences pleasant weather throughout the year making trip to this place a pleasant affair too. However the best time is between March and October. During summer, Ziro provides a perfect retreat place to get away from the torrid heat. The lush greenery with clear blue skies makes the entire place look picturesque and magical. Spotting birds and animals is sure excitement here. Another ideal time to enjoy Ziro is in early winters from October to November when the valley is enveloped in snow.

However, September is the month to travel if you wish to attend the Ziro Music Festival – one of the biggest music carnivals of the northeast India which hosts renowned musicians from across the world. The love for music in this town is boundless, which is what gave birth to the famous Ziro Music Festival, back in 2012. It is considered as one of the best outdoor music festivals of India that celebrates music and people, which is especially a delight for the music lovers. Set up in the most serene location of the country, this festival attracts visitors from all over the world and spans across 4 days marked with day-night performances.

The rich biodiversity of Ziro itself should be a reason enough to visit the town. However, the places that you can visit around Ziro are the Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Hapoli, which is the centre of all the town’s activities, Ziro Puto and Dolo Mando hillocks, Meghna Cave Temple, Tarin Fish farm famous for its paddy cultivation, Kile Pakho, Pine Grove, etc. For those seeking spirituality, the Siddheshwarnath Temple, that houses a natural shivalinga that was discovered a decade ago could be fascinating enough.

There have been more recent additions to the attraction namely, wine prepared from kiwi fruit found abundant in the lush forests around Ziro valley, especially in the habitation of the Apatani tribe. In Hong village of the Ziro Valley, the home grown kiwi is experiencing a sudden resurgence, courtesy a young Apatani woman entrepreneur’s winemaking initiative which is now getting worldwide recognition and provides a sustainable source of income too. Tage Rita, an agricultural engineer is India’s first kiwi wine brewer. In 2018, she was honoured with the Women Transforming India Awards, an event organized by the United Nations and NITI Aayog. Named Naara-Aaba, the unique golden wine however is available only in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with some bottles being sold to Meghalaya and exported abroad to Shanghai, China and Myanmar. With its buyback assurance, the barren and rolling hill slopes of the Ziro Valley are now filled with clusters of kiwi fruits only.

If you want an escape from the daily life, treat yourself with a memorable visit to the homeland of the Aptani tribe, the pristine beautiful land known as Ziro or Apatani Plateau. (The writer is the Regional Director, NE, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India)