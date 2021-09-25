Biden to host Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (AP): President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as ” the Quad on Friday, wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries.

Biden’s meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the US president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the US sees as China’s coercive economic practices and unsettling military manoeuvring in the region. The four leaders’ talks are also expected to centre on climate, Covid-19 response and cyber security.

Before the summit, the Japanese and Indian governments welcomed a recent announcement that the US, as part of a separate new alliance with Britain and Australia, would equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s a move that will allow Australia to conduct longer patrols and give it an edge on the Chinese navy. But the announcement infuriated France, which accused the Biden administration of stabbing it in the back by squelching its own USD 66 billion deal to provide diesel-powered submarines.

Tensions between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron eased after the two leaders spoke Wednesday and agreed to take steps to coordinate more closely in the Indo-Pacific.

Michael Green, who served as senior director for Asia at the National Security Council during the George W Bush administration, said Japan and India welcome the US-UK-Australian alliance because it will really for the next 50 years reset the trajectories in naval power in the Pacific and from the perspective of those countries stabilize things as China massively builds up its naval forces.

Beijing, for its part, has spoken out vigorously against the alliance, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian calling it a reflection of outdated Cold War zero-sum mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical perception that would intensify a regional arms race.

Beijing has also sought to push the notion that creation of the alliance indicates the US will favour Australia in the Quad at the expense of Japan and India, said Bonny Lin, senior fellow for Asian security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Beijing also has sought to undercut the Quad as out of step with other nations in southeast Asia and portrayed members of the Quad as “US pawns, Lin said.

The group’s White House meeting is playing out as China continues efforts to make a show of force in the region.

On Thursday, China sent 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after the island announced its intention to join a Pacific trade group, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, that China has also applied to join.

Biden’s meeting with the Indo-Pacific leaders caps a busy week of diplomacy for the president in which he addressed the UN General Assembly in New York and served as host for a virtual global summit on fighting Covid-19.