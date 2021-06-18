China successfully launches first crew to new space station 

BEIJING/JIUQUAN, June 17 (PTI): China successfully launched its longest crewed space mission to date on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its new orbiting station, in a major milestone for the Communist giant’s ambitious space exploration plans and establishing it as a leading space power.

In a textbook launch, telecast live by the official television channels, spacecraft Shenzhou-12 sent three astronauts into the same orbit of the core module of the space station Tianhe launched in April.

About 573 seconds after the launch, Shenzhou-12 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The Shenzhou-12 crew is in good shape and the launch is a complete success, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced amid cheers.

Billed as the most prestigious and strategically important space project for China after the country’s recent Mars and previous Moon missions, the low orbit space station would be the country’s eye from the sky, providing round the clock bird’s-eye view for its astronauts on the rest of the world.

After docking with Tianhe, the astronauts, commander Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54 and Tang Hongbo, 45, will stay there for a three-month long mission to carry out the painstaking work of building the space station, which is expected to be ready by next year.

It feels great, Nie, a veteran who took part in two previous manned space missions, said after reaching the near earth-orbit.

It will be China’s longest crewed space mission to date and the first in nearly five years.

China previously sent the space station’s Tianhe core cabin module on April 29, and a cargo spacecraft with supplies on May 29.

The three astronauts, who will build the station, are expected to set a new record for China’s manned space mission duration, exceeding the 33 days kept by the Shenzhou-11 crew in 2016.

The Shenzhou-12 spaceship will conduct a fast-autonomous rendezvous and docking with the in-orbit space station core module Tianhe, forming a complex with Tianhe and the cargo craft. The astronauts will be stationed in the core module.

The spacecraft was launched ahead of next month’s centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) to showcase it as one of its important achievements of China under its leadership.

Considering its political significance, two vice-premiers with responsibility for science and technology, Han Zheng and Liu He, attended the launch event at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Centre, besides China’s top military Generals including defence minister Gen. Wei Fenghe.

Han and Liu shook hands and congratulated staff after the launch.

Highlighting the space station’s significance, astronaut Nie in his media interaction on Wednesday made no secret that the mission is closely tied with China’s ambition to become a leading space power.

“This mission will be the first manned flight as part of the China space station’s construction,” said Nie, who has been a Communist Party member for more than three decades.

China’s space exploration development has crystallised the Chinese people’s thousand-year dream of flying to the sky, and added a heroic chapter to the 100-year history of struggle of the [Chinese Communist] party, he was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

