China’s Communist Party all set to hold key meet next month ahead of 2022 leadership change

BEIJING, Oct 18 (PTI): China’s ruling Communist Party will hold its key conclave in November ahead of next year’s Congress which will pave the way for major leadership changes and a possible unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping.

The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold its sixth plenary session in Beijing from November 8 to 11, during which a key resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s 100 years of endeavours will be reviewed, an official announcement here said.

This was decided at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau presided over by Xi, who is the General Secretary of the party besides heading the military and the Presidency.

The Political Bureau of the party listened to a report on soliciting opinions for drafting the resolution and decided to submit the draft after revisions to the plenary session for deliberation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The sixth plenary session is regarded as significant as it is the biggest party meet ahead of next year’s leadership change.

Politically, it is regarded as a key meeting for Xi, 68, who has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong, as he is widely expected to take up an unprecedented third term in office.

China’s all top leaders derive their power from the post of the General Secretary of the CPC. Xi’s all predecessors retired following the mandatory rule of two five-year terms.

President Xi is widely regarded to be in power after the end of his second tenure later next year, possibly for life in view of a constitutional amendment in 2018 which removed the two-term limit for the President.

He has also been made the “core leader” of the party in 2016, a status enjoyed only by Mao.

According to the agenda unveiled in August for the November 8-11 plenary session, the Political Bureau will present its work report to the plenary session, which will study the issue of comprehensively reviewing major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the party’s 100 years of endeavour.

More than 370 full and alternate members of the Central Committee will take part in the plenum.