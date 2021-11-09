China’s CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise unprecedented 3rd term for Prez Xi

BEIJING, Nov 8 (PTI): Hundreds of senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) began a key four-day conclave here on Monday to deliberate and pass a rare “historical resolution” of the 100-year-old ruling party and pave the way for an unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping.

The 19th Central Committee of the CPC started its sixth plenary session. About 400 full and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee are taking part in the plenum, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi, the General-Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau and made explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100 years of endeavours, the report said.

Xi, 68, holds China’s all three power centres – General-Secretary of the CPC, Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the overall high command of the military, and the Presidency is set to complete his second five-year tenure next year.

Politically, the meeting is regarded as significant for Xi who — in the last nine years of his tenure in power — has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong.

Xi is widely expected to continue for a third term unlike his predecessor Hu Jintao, who retired after two terms, and perhaps may remain in power for life in view of a key constitutional amendment in 2018 which removed the two-term limit for the President.

He was also made “core leader” of the party in 2016, a status enjoyed by Mao.

The plenum is being held ahead of the next year’s party Congress which was expected to appoint a new leadership.

“The purpose (of this plenum) seems to be to review the party’s governance in history, and to pave the way for the future leadership and their policy direction,” said Gu Su, a political scientist with Nanjing University.

“It will also need to praise the achievements of the current leader,” Gu told the Hong Kong based South China Morning Post.

The in-camera meeting is being held in Beijing under tight Covid-19 control measures as the city in the last few weeks has reported several cases of coronavirus, prompting officials to tighten entry and exit controls.

Except Xi, most of the officials including Premier Li Keqiang are expected to retire after completing the two terms.

Over the past three decades, the party has usually used the last plenary session to address party affairs, especially on key appointments, ideology and party-building matters.