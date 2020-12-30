Chinese delegation resumes talks with Nepali leaders; meets NC leader

KATHMANDU, Dec 29 (PTI): Guo Yezhou, a vice-minister of the Communist Party of China, on Tuesday met the main opposition Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba and discussed the latest political developments in the country following the dissolution of Parliament by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The meeting between the four-member delegation led by Guo, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC, and former prime minister Deuba also focused on relations between Nepal and China, The Kathmandu Post quoted shadow foreign minister Narayan Khadka as saying.

They discussed the latest political developments in Kathmandu, the paper said.

Guo conveyed an invitation to Deuba from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China on the 100th anniversary of the CPC next year, said Dinesh Bhattarai, former foreign relations adviser to Deuba when he was prime minister.

On his part, Deuba congratulated President Xi, the CPC and the people of China on the occasion, said Bhattarai. The CPC will organise a grand function to mark the occasion in Beijing next year.

They discussed matters of bilateral interest and concern, said Bhattarai. Both Khadka and Bhattarai were present during the meeting between the Chinese delegation and Deuba.

Guo also lauded the contribution made by Nepali Congress’ founding president and the first elected prime minister B P Koirala in improving relations between the two countries.

Deuba said that the friendship between the NC and the CPC goes back decades and nurtured since the premiership of Koirala.

In 1960, when Koirala was the prime minister, Nepal and China signed a peace and friendship treaty, the first boundary protocol, resolved the dispute over Mount Everest and gave a new direction to the Nepal-China ties, Bhattarai said.

Guo, who personally knows many Nepali leaders, met Deuba after holding talks with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chairs Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Madhav Nepal, former prime minister Jhananath Khanal and leader of the Janata Samajbadi Party Baburam Bhattarai.

Besides assessing the ground situation, the Chinese side also discussed possible political ramifications of house dissolution, whether it will have an impact on stability and development of Nepal, status of Nepal-China ties, progress made in China-funded projects, implementation of past accords and agreements among others, according to leaders who met the CPC delegation.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Prime Minister Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move, recommended dissolving the 275-member House, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.