Data recorder recovered from fire-stricken ship sinking off Sri Lanka 

COLOMBO, June 6 (PTI): Marine experts in Sri Lanka have recovered the data recorder of the Singapore-flagged fire-stricken cargo ship sinking slowly off the country’s capital, officials said, as investigators probe the cause behind the accident that has sparked fears of a possible environmental disaster.

No signs of oil or chemical spills have been detected so far, Sri Lanka Ports Authority said in a statement on Saturday.

Sri Lankan Navy, Indian Coast Guard, salvos and local authorities capable of responding to any signs of oil pollution or debris are presently on the scene and are keenly monitoring the situation around the clock, the statement said.

Sri Lankan Navy, Indian Coast Guard, salvos and local authorities are presently monitoring the situation around the clock, the statement said.

Experts from the Merchant Shipping Secretariat with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy on Saturday recovered the Voyage Data Recorder or VDR, commonly known as the Ship’s Black Box, of MV X-Press Pearl.

The cargo vessel, carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat caught fire on May 20 in Sri Lankan waters outside the port of Colombo.

All 25 crew members of the ship – of Indian, Chinese, Filipino and Russian nationality – were rescued on May 21.

The recovered VDR has now been handed over to the local law enforcement agencies to assist ongoing investigations.

“This will be important to find out the conversations vital for the ongoing investigation,” police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

VDR is an instrument installed on a ship to continuously record vital information related to the operation of a vessel. VDR data on a ship can be used as vital information during an accident investigation.

A team of 14 experts from the Government Analyst’s Department has been appointed to look into the impact of the fire aboard the ship on the marine environment. They will collect seawater samples to assess the impact.

Meanwhile, the aft or stern portion of the distressed ship is remaining on the seabed at a depth of about 21 meters, and the forward section continues to settle down slowly, the statement said.

An initial inspection has been carried out by divers to assess the condition of the hull.

Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has so far recorded statements from about 20 crew members and officials on the incident.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore on Thursday started its investigation into the massive fire on the chemical-laden cargo vessel.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.