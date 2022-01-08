Former Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Tests Positive

KATHMANDU, Jan 8 (PTI): Former Prime Minister and senior leader in Nepal’s ruling coalition, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating, officials said on Saturday, as the Himalayan nation experiences a fresh wave of coronavirus cases.

‘Prachanda’, 67, tested positive in the polymerase chain reaction test on Friday evening, after complaining of some breathing-related discomfort, his Personal Secretary Ganga Dahal told mediapersons.

The two-time prime minister is taking rest at his residence in Kathmandu and his condition is stable. All of his appointments have been suspended. Prachanda’s Personal Secretary Ramesh Malla also tested positive for Covid-19.

Another senior Nepal Communist Party party leader Narayankaji Shrestha tested positive for the virus on Friday. Shrestha will isolate for 14 days.

A fresh wave of Covid-19 cases has put the government on alert, even though more than one-third of the population is fully vaccinated.

Nepal on Friday reported 968 cases, including 24 of the Omicron variant – a large figure for a country of just over 29 million people. The Himalayan nation has reported 27 Omicron cases so far.