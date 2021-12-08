Heavy Rains Lash Bangladesh

DHAKA, Dec 7 (IANS): Normal life came to a standstill after parts of Bangladesh received heavy rains under the impact of cyclonic storm Jawad.

No major damage has so far been reported due to the heavy incessant downpours, reports Xinhua news agency

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) recorded 44 mm of rain in Dhaka in the past 24 hours.

The Faridpur district, some 101 km away from Dhaka, recorded the heaviest rainfall, 76 mm, while Jashore, 164 southwest of Dhaka, recorded 68 mm.

Under the influence of the depression over the Bay of Bengal, downpours occurred in Dhaka almost throughout Monday.

The main city areas appeared less crowded as people preferred to stay indoors.

Roads, lanes and bylanes in parts of the city went under ankle to knee-deep water, causing immense hardship to the commuters and its millions of dwellers.

As always rickshaws emerged as a means of relief in many water-logged Dhaka areas that are usually buzzing with activity.

Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said the deep depression, currently in the northern and mid-western region of the Bay of Bengal, has already weakened into a well-marked low-pressure.

He said it will move north-northeastwards further and weaken into a low pressure by Monday.

In a special weather bulletin on Monday, the BMD forecast a decrease in rainfall in the next 72 hours in the country.

It said squally weather may continue to affect the country’s ports, including the premier Chattogram seaport, some 242 km southeast of Dhaka.

Due to the prevalence of strong winds, the ports were advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been asked to remain in shelter till further notice.