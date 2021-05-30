In time for summer, Europe sees dramatic fall in virus cases 

ROME, May 29 (AP): When Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest with an over-the-top glam-rock performance, the victory signalled more than just a psychological boost for one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19: Held before a live, indoor audience of 3,500, the annual kitsch fest confirmed that Europe was returning to a semblance of normalcy that was unthinkable even a few weeks ago.

Coronavirus infections, hospitalisations and deaths are plummeting across the continent, after Europe led the world in new cases last fall and winter in waves that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, forced more rolling lockdowns and overwhelmed intensive care units.

Now, vaccination rates are accelerating across Europe, and with them, the promise of summer vacations on Ibiza, Crete or Corsica. There are hopes for a rebirth of a tourism industry that in Spain and Italy alone accounts for 13% of gross domestic product but was wiped out by the pandemic.

“We don’t speak of 2020. We speak of from today onward,” said Guglielmo Miani, president of Milan’s Montenapoleone luxury shopping district, where European and American tourists have started trickling back, wooed in part by in-person meetups with design teams and free breakfasts at iconic cafes. The hope is that Asian tourists will follow next year.

Europe saw the largest decline in new Covid-19 infections and deaths this week compared with any other region, while also reporting about 44% of adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the World Health Organisation and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Europe’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per 1,00,000 people had been higher than any other region from mid-October through the beginning of December, ceding the unwanted top spot to the Americas over the new year before reclaiming it from early February through April, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Now, no European country is among the top 10 for new cases per 1,00,000 people. And only Georgia, Lithuania and Sweden are in the top 20.

But the virus is spiking in Southeast Asia and much of Latin America and hitting the Maldives and Seychelles particularly hard this week. Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s chief of emergencies, warned that with the global situation still “fragile and volatile,” Europe is by no means out of the woods.

“Relaxing measures prematurely has contributed to the surge we have seen throughout 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021,” he warned. “We must stay the course while striving to increase vaccination coverage.”

The biggest concern for Europe is the highly contagious variant first detected in India, which has brought that country to its knees and found a growing foothold in Britain. The British government warned Thursday that the variant from India accounts for 50% to 75% of all new infections and could delay its plans to lift remaining social restrictions on June 21.

“If we’ve learned anything about this virus, it’s that once it starts to spread beyond a few cases, it becomes very difficult to contain,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick. “Only extremely stringent local lockdowns soon after a few cases are detected will prevent the virus from spreading.”

Rising British cases linked to the variant prompted Germany and France this week to require UK passengers to quarantine.

Vaccines appear still to be highly effective against the variant detected in India, but it is important for people to get both doses to ensure full immunity, said Ravindra Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge.