Israel’s Netanyahu: Vaccination campaign to begin Dec 27

ABU DHABI, Dec 10 (AP): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will begin vaccinating the public against the coronavirus on December 27, making it one of the first countries in the world to innoculate its citizens.

He spoke just hours after the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective. The Emirati statement provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu welcomed the first shipment of doses of the Pfizer vaccine, calling it a “big day of celebration” for the country. Hundreds of thousands of additional doses are expected in the coming days.

“I believe in this vaccine. I expect it will receive the appropriate approval in the coming days,” Netanyahu said, adding that he intended to be the first to receive it to set an example for the public.

Canadian authorities announced on Wednesday that they also approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine already has been approved by the United Kingdom and Bahrain and officials have said they expect US approval within days.

In an evening news conference, Netanyahu said a public vaccination campaign would begin on December 27, with the capacity to innoculate 60,000 people a day. He called this a “great number” in a country of 9 million people. Those who are vaccinated will receive special cards or applications for their phones to allow them to move freely about and to help reopen the economy and to encourage others to get vaccinated as well.

“We are bringing the end of the virus,” he said.

There was no immediate word on whether Israel would be providing vaccines to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank or Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Israel has reported nearly 350,000 cases of coronavirus, with over 2,900 deaths. In Iran, meanwhile, Hassan Rouhani angrily blamed US sanctions for making it difficult for Tehran to purchase medicine and health supplies amid the pandemic.