Kim Jong-un Is 3rd Most Searched Politician Online

SEOUL, Dec 21 (IANS): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ranked the third most searched politician by internet users worldwide this year, data showed on Tuesday.

Online searches for Kim totalled a monthly average of 1.9 million, behind US President Joe Biden, who topped the list with 7 million searches, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 2 million, according to German data analytics firm Statista.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranked fourth with 1.4 million searches, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The most searched keyword related to the North Korean leader this year was “weight loss”, separate analysis by Google Trends found.