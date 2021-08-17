Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (AP): Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after less than 18 months in power, apologising for his shortcomings but blaming those hungry for power.

Muhyiddin conceded that he had lost majority support to govern, making him the country’s shortestruling

leader. “I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister and also for the entire Cabinet … because I have

lost the majority support of lower house members,” he said in a televised final message after meeting the king. “I take this opportunity to seek forgiveness … for all my mistakes and weaknesses during my tenure as Prime Minister. I and my Cabinet colleagues have tried our best to save and protect lives … in this period of crisis. However, as a human being, we are bound to make mistakes so I apologise,” he added. He said he had hoped to stay on until the country’s coronavirus vaccination program is completed and the economy has recovered, but

was thwarted by those hungry for power. Muhyidddin’s departure plunges the country into a new crisis amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak. Political leaders have already begun to jostle for the top post, with his deputy, Ismail Sabri, rallying support to succeed Muhyiddin and keep the government intact.

The palace said the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, accepted Muhyiddin’s resignation and appointed him as caretaker Prime Minister until a successor is found, in line with the constitution. Sultan Abdullah said a new election is not an option because many parts of the country are Covid-19 red zones and health facilities are

inadequate. He urged the nation to stay calm and expressed hope that the political turmoil that has disrupted

the country’s administration will be swiftly resolved.

The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as Prime Minister. Muhyiddin’s resignation comes amid mounting public anger over what was widely perceived as his government’s poor handling of the pandemic. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, with daily cases breaching 20,000 this month despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June to tackle the crisis. Muhyiddin has been ruling on borrowed time. His poor governance, focus on survival politics and unwillingness to acknowledge his failings have led to his undoing, said Bridget Welsh of Malaysia’s University of Nottingham, an expert in Malaysian politics. “But his departure also puts Malaysia in uncharted waters. The focus now is on Malaysia having a peaceful transition to a new government that can manage the crisis,” she said. Muhyiddin’s government had a razor-thin majority and dodged leadership tests in Parliament from the start. It finally fell when 15 lawmakers from the United Malays National Organisation, the biggest party in his alliance, pulled their support for his government. Two UMNO ministers also resigned from the Cabinet before Monday’s actions.

Muhyiddin had repeatedly insisted that he still had majority support and would prove it in Parliament next month. But in a Uturn on Friday, he sought opposition backing to shore up his government and promised to call

general elections by next July. He also offered concessions including proposals to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure, bolster checks and balances and give a senior minister role to the opposition leader, but his plea was rejected by all parties. Muhyiddin took a swipe at UMNO leaders who opposed him, several of whom have criminal cases against them. “I could have taken the easy route and sacrificed my principles to remain as prime minister but that is not my choice.